Rays take road win streak into matchup with the White Sox

Tampa Bay Rays (23-5, first in the AL East) vs. Chicago White Sox (7-21, fourth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Drew Rasmussen (3-2, 3.33 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 31 strikeouts); White Sox: Mike Clevinger (2-2, 4.81 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Rays -200, White Sox +168; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays will try to keep a five-game road win streak alive when they face the Chicago White Sox.

Chicago has a 7-21 record overall and a 3-9 record at home. The White Sox are 3-5 in games decided by one run.

Tampa Bay has gone 9-3 in road games and 23-5 overall. The Rays have the best team batting average in MLB play at .279.

Sunday’s game is the seventh time these teams square off this season. The Rays have a 6-0 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Burger has four doubles, seven home runs and 13 RBI while hitting .246 for the White Sox. Andrew Benintendi is 11-for-38 with two doubles over the last 10 games.

Randy Arozarena has a .333 batting average to lead the Rays, and has four doubles, a triple and seven home runs. Josh Lowe is 15-for-40 with two home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 0-10, .174 batting average, 6.66 ERA, outscored by 45 runs

Rays: 8-2, .268 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by 31 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Luis Robert: day-to-day (hamstring), Andrew Benintendi: day-to-day (elbow), Hanser Alberto: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (back), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tim Anderson: 10-Day IL (knee), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (illness), Garrett Crochet: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Rays: Yandy Diaz: day-to-day (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: day-to-day (undisclosed), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shawn Armstrong: 60-Day IL (neck), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: 15-Day IL (oblique), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .