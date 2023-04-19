Mejia leads Rays against the Reds following 4-hit performance

Tampa Bay Rays (15-3, first in the AL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (7-10, fourth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Wednesday, 12:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Drew Rasmussen (2-1, 2.60 ERA, .87 WHIP, 19 strikeouts); Reds: Levi Stoudt (0-0)

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays take on the Cincinnati Reds after Francisco Mejia had four hits on Tuesday in a 10-0 win over the Reds.

Cincinnati has a 6-5 record at home and a 7-10 record overall. The Reds are 3-1 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Tampa Bay is 15-3 overall and 5-3 in road games. The Rays have a 1-0 record in games decided by one run.

Wednesday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan India has a home run, nine walks and seven RBI while hitting .300 for the Reds. Spencer Steer is 12-for-34 with three doubles, a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Wander Franco has eight doubles, four home runs and 13 RBI for the Rays. Brandon Lowe is 10-for-31 with a double, five home runs and 12 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 4-6, .242 batting average, 5.63 ERA, outscored by three runs

Rays: 7-3, .289 batting average, 3.21 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Hunter Greene: day-to-day (shin), Spencer Steer: day-to-day (knee), Connor Overton: 15-Day IL (elbow), Joey Votto: 10-Day IL (bicep/shoulder), Tony Santillan: 15-Day IL (back), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luke Weaver: 15-Day IL (forearm), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rays: Jeffrey Springs: 15-Day IL (elbow), Shawn Armstrong: 60-Day IL (neck), Ryan Thompson: 15-Day IL (lat), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Eflin: 15-Day IL (back), Jose Siri: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tyler Glasnow: 15-Day IL (oblique), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow)

