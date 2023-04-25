Franco leads Rays against the Astros following 4-hit performance

Houston Astros (12-11, second in the AL West) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (20-3, first in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Luis Garcia (1-2, 5.14 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 24 strikeouts); Rays: Drew Rasmussen (3-1, 2.01 ERA, .94 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Rays -172, Astros +147; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays take on the Houston Astros after Wander Franco had four hits on Monday in an 8-3 win over the Astros.

Tampa Bay has a 14-0 record in home games and a 20-3 record overall. The Rays have gone 3-0 in games decided by one run.

Houston has gone 6-4 in road games and 12-11 overall. The Astros have the fourth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .252.

The matchup Tuesday is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yandy Diaz leads the Rays with six home runs while slugging .575. Harold Ramirez is 17-for-38 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Alex Bregman has four doubles and three home runs for the Astros. Yordan Alvarez is 7-for-39 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 7-3, .287 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Astros: 6-4, .248 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Rays: Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shawn Armstrong: 60-Day IL (neck), Ryan Thompson: 15-Day IL (lat), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Siri: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tyler Glasnow: 15-Day IL (oblique), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Astros: Chas McCormick: 10-Day IL (back), Yordan Alvarez: day-to-day (neck), Parker Mushinski: 15-Day IL (spine), Michael Brantley: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose Altuve: 10-Day IL (thumb)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .