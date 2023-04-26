Rays and Astros play, winner takes 3-game series

Houston Astros (13-11, second in the AL West) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (20-4, first in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Hunter Brown (2-0, 3.09 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 24 strikeouts); Rays: Calvin Faucher (0-0, 5.91 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, nine strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Rays -130, Astros +109; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays and Houston Astros meet on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Tampa Bay has gone 14-1 in home games and 20-4 overall. Rays pitchers have a collective 2.82 ERA, which leads the majors.

Houston is 13-11 overall and 7-4 on the road. The Astros are 12-4 in games when they record at least eight hits.

The matchup Wednesday is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randy Arozarena has four doubles, a triple and five home runs for the Rays. Harold Ramirez is 17-for-38 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Yordan Alvarez ranks second on the Astros with nine extra base hits (three doubles and six home runs). Corey Julks is 12-for-34 with three doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 7-3, .282 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Astros: 7-3, .259 batting average, 2.43 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shawn Armstrong: 60-Day IL (neck), Ryan Thompson: 15-Day IL (lat), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: 15-Day IL (oblique), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Astros: Chas McCormick: 10-Day IL (back), Yordan Alvarez: day-to-day (neck), Parker Mushinski: 15-Day IL (spine), Michael Brantley: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose Altuve: 10-Day IL (thumb)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .