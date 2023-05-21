Rays host the Brewers on 3-game home win streak

Milwaukee Brewers (24-21, first in the NL Central) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (34-13, first in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Freddy Peralta (4-3, 3.72 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 50 strikeouts); Rays: Jalen Beeks (1-2, 4.70 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Rays -140, Brewers +119; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays host the Milwaukee Brewers looking to continue a three-game home winning streak.

Tampa Bay has a 34-13 record overall and a 21-3 record at home. Rays hitters have a collective .502 slugging percentage to lead MLB.

Milwaukee is 24-21 overall and 11-13 in road games. The Brewers are 16-3 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams match up Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yandy Diaz leads the Rays with 11 home runs while slugging .618. Harold Ramirez is 11-for-38 with a double, a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Rowdy Tellez leads Milwaukee with 10 home runs while slugging .500. Christian Yelich is 11-for-35 with three home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 5-5, .267 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Brewers: 4-6, .219 batting average, 5.76 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (flexor strain), Garrett Cleavinger: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shawn Armstrong: 60-Day IL (neck), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: 15-Day IL (oblique), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: J.B. Bukauskas: 15-Day IL (spine), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (lat strain), Louis Linwood Voit III: 10-Day IL (neck), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Urias: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Matt Bush: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jason Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .