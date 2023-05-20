Tampa Bay Rays and Milwaukee Brewers meet in game 2 of series

Milwaukee Brewers (24-20, first in the NL Central) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (33-13, first in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Eric Lauer (4-4, 4.54 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 39 strikeouts); Rays: Zach Eflin (5-1, 3.38 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 44 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Rays -207, Brewers +173; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays host the Milwaukee Brewers, leading the series 1-0.

Tampa Bay is 33-13 overall and 20-3 at home. The Rays are first in the AL with 87 total home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.

Milwaukee has gone 11-12 in road games and 24-20 overall. The Brewers are 17-2 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Lowe leads the Rays with 10 home runs while slugging .617. Isaac Paredes is 11-for-31 with two doubles, two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Rowdy Tellez leads the Brewers with 10 home runs while slugging .512. Owen Miller is 15-for-36 with five doubles, a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 4-6, .262 batting average, 4.76 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Brewers: 5-5, .224 batting average, 5.17 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Taylor Walls: day-to-day (undisclosed), Yandy Diaz: day-to-day (groin), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (flexor strain), Garrett Cleavinger: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shawn Armstrong: 60-Day IL (neck), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: 15-Day IL (oblique), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (lat strain), Louis Linwood Voit III: 10-Day IL (neck), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Urias: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Matt Bush: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jason Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .