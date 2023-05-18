Mets square off against the Rays in series rubber match

Tampa Bay Rays (32-12, first in the AL East) vs. New York Mets (21-23, third in the NL East)

New York; Thursday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Taj Bradley (0-0); Mets: Tylor Megill (4-2, 4.02 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Mets -112, Rays -107; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets and Tampa Bay Rays play on Thursday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

New York has a 21-23 record overall and an 8-9 record at home. The Mets are 15-3 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Tampa Bay has gone 13-9 on the road and 32-12 overall. The Rays have a 24-7 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Thursday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Francisco Lindor has 14 doubles and six home runs for the Mets. Pete Alonso is 7-for-35 with four home runs over the past 10 games.

Yandy Diaz leads the Rays with 10 home runs while slugging .593. Isaac Paredes is 13-for-31 with three doubles, two home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 4-6, .253 batting average, 5.79 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Rays: 5-5, .268 batting average, 5.06 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Mets: Tomas Nido: 10-Day IL (eye), Elieser Hernandez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tim Locastro: 10-Day IL (back), Jimmy Yacabonis: 15-Day IL (quadricep), Edwin Uceta: 15-Day IL (ankle), Omar Narvaez: 60-Day IL (calf), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (lat), Carlos Carrasco: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose Quintana: 60-Day IL (rib), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (lat), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee)

Rays: Yandy Diaz: day-to-day (groin), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (flexor strain), Garrett Cleavinger: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shawn Armstrong: 60-Day IL (neck), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: 15-Day IL (oblique), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .