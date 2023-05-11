Yankees host the Rays on 5-game home win streak

Tampa Bay Rays (29-9, first in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (21-17, fifth in the AL East)

New York; Thursday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Drew Rasmussen (3-2, 3.11 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 40 strikeouts); Yankees: Domingo German (2-2, 4.35 ERA, .94 WHIP, 44 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Rays -126, Yankees +107; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees will try to keep a five-game home win streak going when they take on the Tampa Bay Rays.

New York has a 21-17 record overall and a 14-8 record at home. Yankees pitchers have a collective 3.59 ERA, which ranks seventh in MLB play.

Tampa Bay has a 29-9 record overall and a 10-6 record in road games. The Rays have the No. 1 team ERA in MLB play at 2.95.

The teams meet Thursday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gleyber Torres has eight doubles, a triple and six home runs while hitting .258 for the Yankees. Harrison Bader is 12-for-28 with two triples and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Wander Franco has 14 doubles and seven home runs for the Rays. Luke Raley is 13-for-36 with three doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 6-4, .259 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Rays: 6-4, .251 batting average, 3.37 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Aaron Hicks: day-to-day (hip), Oswald Peraza: 10-Day IL (ankle), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (biceps), Josh Donaldson: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Rodon: 15-Day IL (forearm), Luis Severino: 15-Day IL (lat), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Rortvedt: 10-Day IL (shoulder)

Rays: Garrett Cleavinger: 15-Day IL (knee), Pete Fairbanks: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shawn Armstrong: 60-Day IL (neck), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: 15-Day IL (oblique), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .