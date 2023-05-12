Rays bring 1-0 series lead over Yankees into game 2

Tampa Bay Rays (30-9, first in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (21-18, fifth in the AL East)

New York; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Trevor Kelley (0-1, 9.00 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, zero strikeouts); Yankees: Gerrit Cole (5-0, 2.09 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 58 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays lead 1-0 in a four-game series against the New York Yankees.

New York is 21-18 overall and 14-9 in home games. The Yankees rank second in the AL with 51 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.

Tampa Bay has gone 11-6 on the road and 30-9 overall. The Rays have gone 23-6 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Friday’s game is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The Rays are up 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gleyber Torres has eight doubles, a triple and six home runs while hitting .257 for the Yankees. Harrison Bader is 12-for-30 with two triples and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Yandy Diaz has seven doubles, nine home runs and 20 RBI while hitting .313 for the Rays. Luke Raley is 15-for-38 with three doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 6-4, .249 batting average, 3.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Rays: 7-3, .245 batting average, 2.43 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), Aaron Hicks: day-to-day (hip), Oswald Peraza: 10-Day IL (ankle), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (biceps), Josh Donaldson: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Rodon: 15-Day IL (forearm), Luis Severino: 15-Day IL (lat), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rays: Wander Franco: day-to-day (neck), Garrett Cleavinger: 15-Day IL (knee), Pete Fairbanks: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shawn Armstrong: 60-Day IL (neck), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: 15-Day IL (oblique), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .