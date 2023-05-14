New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays play in game 4 of series

Tampa Bay Rays (30-11, first in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (23-18, fourth in the AL East)

New York; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Zach Eflin (4-1, 2.91 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 35 strikeouts); Yankees: Clarke Schmidt (1-3, 5.35 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 43 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Rays -122, Yankees +103; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees lead 2-1 in a four-game series with the Tampa Bay Rays.

New York has a 23-18 record overall and a 16-9 record in home games. The Yankees have the ninth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .236.

Tampa Bay has gone 11-8 in road games and 30-11 overall. The Rays have a 22-3 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The matchup Sunday is the seventh time these teams meet this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gleyber Torres has eight doubles, a triple and six home runs while hitting .246 for the Yankees. Anthony Rizzo is 16-for-41 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Yandy Diaz leads the Rays with 10 home runs while slugging .583. Luke Raley is 13-for-34 with two doubles, three home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 7-3, .260 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Rays: 5-5, .262 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), Aaron Hicks: day-to-day (hip), Oswald Peraza: 10-Day IL (ankle), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (biceps), Josh Donaldson: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Rodon: 15-Day IL (forearm), Luis Severino: 15-Day IL (lat), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rays: Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (flexor strain), Garrett Cleavinger: 60-Day IL (knee), Pete Fairbanks: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shawn Armstrong: 60-Day IL (neck), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: 15-Day IL (oblique), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .