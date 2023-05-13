New York Yankees host the Tampa Bay Rays Saturday

Tampa Bay Rays (30-10, first in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (22-18, fifth in the AL East)

New York; Saturday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Shane McClanahan (7-0, 1.76 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 58 strikeouts); Yankees: Nestor Cortes (3-2, 4.74 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 39 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Rays -134, Yankees +114; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees host the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday.

New York has gone 15-9 in home games and 22-18 overall. Yankees pitchers have a collective 3.71 ERA, which ranks eighth in MLB play.

Tampa Bay is 11-7 in road games and 30-10 overall. The Rays have a 23-5 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Saturday’s game is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Rays have a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gleyber Torres has eight doubles, a triple and six home runs for the Yankees. Harrison Bader is 13-for-34 with two triples, three home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

Wander Franco has 14 doubles and seven home runs for the Rays. Luke Raley is 15-for-38 with three doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 7-3, .259 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Rays: 6-4, .257 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), Aaron Hicks: day-to-day (hip), Oswald Peraza: 10-Day IL (ankle), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (biceps), Josh Donaldson: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Rodon: 15-Day IL (forearm), Luis Severino: 15-Day IL (lat), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rays: Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (flexor strain), Garrett Cleavinger: 60-Day IL (knee), Pete Fairbanks: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shawn Armstrong: 60-Day IL (neck), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: 15-Day IL (oblique), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .