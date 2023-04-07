Athletics visit the Rays to open 3-game series

Oakland Athletics (2-4) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (6-0)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Ken Waldichuk (0-0); Rays: Zach Eflin (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Rays -238, Athletics +195; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays host the Oakland Athletics to open a three-game series.

Tampa Bay had an 86-76 record overall and a 51-30 record at home last season. The Rays averaged 8.0 hits per game last season and totaled 139 home runs.

Oakland went 60-102 overall and 31-50 on the road last season. The Athletics averaged 7.1 hits per game last season and totaled 137 home runs.

INJURIES: Rays: Tyler Glasnow: 15-Day IL (oblique), Shane Baz: 15-Day IL (elbow), Shawn Armstrong: 15-Day IL (neck), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Freddy Tarnok: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (finger), Manny Pina: 10-Day IL (wrist), Drew Rucinski: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Kirby Snead: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .