Rays visit the Blue Jays to open 3-game series

Tampa Bay Rays (13-0, first in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (8-5, third in the AL East)

Toronto; Friday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Drew Rasmussen (0-0); Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Rays -136, Blue Jays +115; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays host the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday to start a three-game series.

Toronto has an 8-5 record overall and a 2-1 record at home. The Blue Jays are 4-2 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Tampa Bay is 13-0 overall and 3-0 in road games. Rays pitchers have a collective 2.23 ERA, which leads the AL.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 7-3, .000 batting average, 4.10 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Rays: 10-0, .000 batting average, 2.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 53 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Matt Chapman: day-to-day (illness), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mitchell White: 15-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

ADVERTISEMENT

Rays: Jeffrey Springs: day-to-day (arm), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Eflin: 15-Day IL (back), Jose Siri: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tyler Glasnow: 15-Day IL (oblique), Shawn Armstrong: 15-Day IL (neck), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .