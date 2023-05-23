AP NEWS
    Merrifield leads Blue Jays against the Rays after 4-hit game

    By The Associated PressMay 23, 2023 GMT

    Toronto Blue Jays (25-23, fifth in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (35-14, first in the AL East)

    St. Petersburg, Florida; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

    PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (3-4, 4.61 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 52 strikeouts); Rays: Taj Bradley (3-0, 3.54 ERA, .93 WHIP, 27 strikeouts)

    FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rays -131, Blue Jays +110; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

    BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays take on the Tampa Bay Rays after Whit Merrifield’s four-hit game on Monday.

    Tampa Bay is 35-14 overall and 22-4 in home games. The Rays have gone 18-5 in games when they did not allow a home run.

    Toronto has a 25-23 record overall and a 12-14 record in road games. Blue Jays hitters have a collective .329 on-base percentage, the ninth-best percentage in MLB play.

    The teams square off Tuesday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

    TOP PERFORMERS: Randy Arozarena leads Tampa Bay with 11 home runs while slugging .552. Josh Lowe is 12-for-39 with four home runs and 14 RBI over the past 10 games.

    • Matt Chapman has 19 doubles, six home runs and 24 RBI for the Blue Jays. George Springer is 13-for-41 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

    LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 5-5, .263 batting average, 5.27 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

    Blue Jays: 3-7, .267 batting average, 3.97 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

    INJURIES: Rays: Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (flexor strain), Garrett Cleavinger: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shawn Armstrong: 60-Day IL (neck), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: 15-Day IL (oblique), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow)

    Blue Jays: Santiago Espinal: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Zach Pop: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Adam Cimber: 15-Day IL (rhomboid), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mitchell White: 15-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

    ___

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.