Merrifield leads Blue Jays against the Rays after 4-hit game

Toronto Blue Jays (25-23, fifth in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (35-14, first in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (3-4, 4.61 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 52 strikeouts); Rays: Taj Bradley (3-0, 3.54 ERA, .93 WHIP, 27 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Rays -131, Blue Jays +110; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays take on the Tampa Bay Rays after Whit Merrifield’s four-hit game on Monday.

Tampa Bay is 35-14 overall and 22-4 in home games. The Rays have gone 18-5 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Toronto has a 25-23 record overall and a 12-14 record in road games. Blue Jays hitters have a collective .329 on-base percentage, the ninth-best percentage in MLB play.

The teams square off Tuesday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randy Arozarena leads Tampa Bay with 11 home runs while slugging .552. Josh Lowe is 12-for-39 with four home runs and 14 RBI over the past 10 games.

Matt Chapman has 19 doubles, six home runs and 24 RBI for the Blue Jays. George Springer is 13-for-41 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 5-5, .263 batting average, 5.27 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Blue Jays: 3-7, .267 batting average, 3.97 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (flexor strain), Garrett Cleavinger: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shawn Armstrong: 60-Day IL (neck), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: 15-Day IL (oblique), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: Santiago Espinal: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Zach Pop: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Adam Cimber: 15-Day IL (rhomboid), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mitchell White: 15-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .