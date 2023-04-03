Rays take win streak into game against the Nationals

Tampa Bay Rays (3-0) vs. Washington Nationals (1-2)

Washington; Monday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Drew Rasmussen (0-0); Nationals: Trevor Williams (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Rays -177, Nationals +151; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays will try to keep their three-game win streak going when they visit the Washington Nationals.

Washington had a 55-107 record overall and a 26-55 record at home last season. The Nationals pitching staff put up a 5.01 ERA collectively last season while averaging 7.8 strikeouts and 3.6 walks per nine innings.

Tampa Bay had an 86-76 record overall and a 35-46 record on the road last season. The Rays batted .239 as a team in the 2022 season with a .686 OPS.

INJURIES: Nationals: Corey Dickerson: 10-Day IL (calf), Israel Pineda: 10-Day IL (finger), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carter Kieboom: 10-Day IL (finger)

Rays: Brandon Lowe: day-to-day (toe), Tyler Glasnow: 15-Day IL (oblique), Shane Baz: 15-Day IL (elbow), Shawn Armstrong: 15-Day IL (neck), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow)

