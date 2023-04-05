Rays try to keep win streak going against the Nationals

Tampa Bay Rays (5-0) vs. Washington Nationals (1-4)

Washington; Wednesday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Shane McClanahan (0-0); Nationals: Patrick Corbin (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Rays -256, Nationals +210; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays are looking to keep their five-game win streak alive when they visit the Washington Nationals.

Washington went 55-107 overall and 26-55 in home games last season. The Nationals pitching staff had a collective 5.01 ERA last season while averaging 7.8 strikeouts and 3.6 walks per nine innings.

Tampa Bay went 86-76 overall and 35-46 in road games a season ago. The Rays averaged 8.0 hits per game last season while batting a collective .239.

INJURIES: Nationals: Corey Dickerson: 10-Day IL (calf), Israel Pineda: 10-Day IL (finger), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carter Kieboom: 10-Day IL (finger)

Rays: Tyler Glasnow: 15-Day IL (oblique), Shane Baz: 15-Day IL (elbow), Shawn Armstrong: 15-Day IL (neck), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .