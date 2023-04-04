Rays bring win streak into matchup with the Nationals

Tampa Bay Rays (4-0) vs. Washington Nationals (1-3)

Washington; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Josh Fleming (0-0); Nationals: Chad Kuhl (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Rays -176, Nationals +151; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays are looking to extend a four-game win streak with a victory over the Washington Nationals.

Washington had a 55-107 record overall and a 26-55 record at home last season. The Nationals averaged 8.3 hits per game last season while batting a collective .248.

Tampa Bay had an 86-76 record overall and a 35-46 record in road games last season. The Rays slugged .377 as a team last season with 2.8 extra base hits per game.

INJURIES: Nationals: Corey Dickerson: 10-Day IL (calf), Israel Pineda: 10-Day IL (finger), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs/shoulder), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carter Kieboom: 10-Day IL (finger)

ADVERTISEMENT

Rays: Tyler Glasnow: 15-Day IL (oblique), Shane Baz: 15-Day IL (elbow), Shawn Armstrong: 15-Day IL (neck), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .