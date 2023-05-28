May 28, 2023 GMT
Single-A Florida State League Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|26
|18
|.591
|—
|Jupiter (Miami)
|24
|20
|.545
|2
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|19
|25
|.432
|7
|St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|12
|31
|.279
|13½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|31
|12
|.721
|—
|Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|24
|19
|.558
|7
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|24
|20
|.545
|7½
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|23
|20
|.535
|8
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|18
|26
|.409
|13½
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|17
|27
|.386
|14½
___
|Friday's Games
Tampa 6, Palm Beach 2, 1st game
Tampa 5, Palm Beach 2, 2nd game
Fort Myers 8, Dunedin 4, 1st game
Dunedin 2, Fort Myers 0, 2nd game
Jupiter 9, Bradenton 6, 1st game
Jupiter 4, Bradenton 1, 2nd game
Daytona 6, Lakeland 3
|Saturday's Games
St. Lucie 9, Clearwater 2, 1st game
St. Lucie 4, Clearwater 3, 2nd game
Palm Beach 7, Tampa 6
Dunedin 7, Fort Myers 2
Bradenton 9, Jupiter 0
Daytona 9, Lakeland 5
|Sunday's Games
Fort Myers at Dunedin, noon
Tampa at Palm Beach, noon
Jupiter at Bradenton, noon
Clearwater at St. Lucie, 12:10 p.m.
Lakeland at Daytona, 5 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Daytona at Palm Beach, 5 p.m.
Dunedin at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.
Jupiter at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.
Bradenton at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.
St. Lucie at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.