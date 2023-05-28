AP NEWS
Single-A Florida State League Glance

May 28, 2023 GMT
All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Palm Beach (St. Louis)2618.591
Jupiter (Miami)2420.5452
Daytona (Cincinnati)1925.4327
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)1231.27913½

West Division
WLPct.GB
Clearwater (Philadelphia)3112.721
Fort Myers (Minnesota)2419.5587
Bradenton (Pittsburgh)2420.545
Dunedin (Toronto)2320.5358
Lakeland (Detroit)1826.40913½
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)1727.38614½

___

Friday's Games

Tampa 6, Palm Beach 2, 1st game

Tampa 5, Palm Beach 2, 2nd game

Fort Myers 8, Dunedin 4, 1st game

Dunedin 2, Fort Myers 0, 2nd game

Jupiter 9, Bradenton 6, 1st game

Jupiter 4, Bradenton 1, 2nd game

Daytona 6, Lakeland 3

Saturday's Games

St. Lucie 9, Clearwater 2, 1st game

St. Lucie 4, Clearwater 3, 2nd game

Palm Beach 7, Tampa 6

Dunedin 7, Fort Myers 2

Bradenton 9, Jupiter 0

Daytona 9, Lakeland 5

Sunday's Games

Fort Myers at Dunedin, noon

Tampa at Palm Beach, noon

Jupiter at Bradenton, noon

Clearwater at St. Lucie, 12:10 p.m.

Lakeland at Daytona, 5 p.m.

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Daytona at Palm Beach, 5 p.m.

Dunedin at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.

Jupiter at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.

Bradenton at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

St. Lucie at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.

