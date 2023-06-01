AP NEWS
Single-A Florida State League Glance

June 1, 2023 GMT
All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Palm Beach (St. Louis)2819.596
Jupiter (Miami)2620.565
Daytona (Cincinnati)1928.4049
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)1332.28914

West Division
WLPct.GB
Clearwater (Philadelphia)3313.717
Fort Myers (Minnesota)2620.5657
Bradenton (Pittsburgh)2423.511
Dunedin (Toronto)2423.511
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)2027.42613½
Lakeland (Detroit)1927.41314

___

Tuesday's Games

Palm Beach 6, Daytona 5

Clearwater 6, Dunedin 3

Jupiter 11, Lakeland 5

Tampa 15, Bradenton 0

Fort Myers 6, St. Lucie 5

Wednesday's Games

Palm Beach 7, Daytona 6

Clearwater 9, Dunedin 2

Jupiter at Lakeland, ppd. to June 1

Tampa 2, Bradenton 1

St. Lucie at Fort Myers ppd. to June 2

Thursday's Games

Daytona at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.

Dunedin at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.

Jupiter at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.

Bradenton at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

St. Lucie at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Daytona at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.

Dunedin at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.

Jupiter at Lakeland, 2 6:30 p.m.

Bradenton at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

St. Lucie at Fort Myers, 2 7 p.m.

