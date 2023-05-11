AP NEWS
Single-A Florida State League Glance

May 11, 2023 GMT
All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Jupiter (Miami)1712.586
Palm Beach (St. Louis)1712.586
Daytona (Cincinnati)1019.3457
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)821.2769

West Division
WLPct.GB
Clearwater (Philadelphia)227.759
Bradenton (Pittsburgh)1712.5865
Dunedin (Toronto)1613.5526
Fort Myers (Minnesota)1514.5177
Lakeland (Detroit)1217.41410
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)1118.37911

Tuesday’s Games

Dunedin 6, Clearwater 5, 10 innings

Palm Beach 7, Jupiter 2

Lakeland 7, Bradenton 6, 10 innings

St. Lucie 3, Daytona 1

Fort Myers 8, Tampa 7

Wednesday's Games

Clearwater 9, Dunedin 4

Jupiter 9, Palm Beach 5

Bradenton 16, Lakeland 3

Daytona 4, St. Lucie 3a

Fort Myers 8, Tampa 3

Thursday's Games

Palm Beach at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.

Clearwater at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

Lakeland at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.

St. Lucie at Daytona, 6:35 p.m.

Tampa at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Palm Beach at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.

Clearwater at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

Lakeland at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.

St. Lucie at Daytona, 6:35 p.m.

Tampa at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.

