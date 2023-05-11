May 11, 2023 GMT
Single-A Florida State League Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Jupiter (Miami)
|17
|12
|.586
|—
|Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|17
|12
|.586
|—
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|10
|19
|.345
|7
|St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|8
|21
|.276
|9
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|22
|7
|.759
|—
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|17
|12
|.586
|5
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|16
|13
|.552
|6
|Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|15
|14
|.517
|7
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|12
|17
|.414
|10
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|11
|18
|.379
|11
___
Dunedin 6, Clearwater 5, 10 innings
Palm Beach 7, Jupiter 2
Lakeland 7, Bradenton 6, 10 innings
St. Lucie 3, Daytona 1
Fort Myers 8, Tampa 7
|Wednesday's Games
Clearwater 9, Dunedin 4
Jupiter 9, Palm Beach 5
Bradenton 16, Lakeland 3
Daytona 4, St. Lucie 3a
Fort Myers 8, Tampa 3
|Thursday's Games
Palm Beach at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.
Clearwater at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.
Lakeland at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.
St. Lucie at Daytona, 6:35 p.m.
Tampa at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Palm Beach at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.
Clearwater at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.
Lakeland at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.
St. Lucie at Daytona, 6:35 p.m.
Tampa at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.