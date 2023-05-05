AP NEWS
Single-A Florida State League Glance

May 5, 2023 GMT
All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Jupiter (Miami)1410.583
Palm Beach (St. Louis)1311.5421
Daytona (Cincinnati)915.3755
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)618.2508

West Division
WLPct.GB
Clearwater (Philadelphia)186.750
Bradenton (Pittsburgh)159.6253
Fort Myers (Minnesota)1311.5425
Dunedin (Toronto)1212.5006
Lakeland (Detroit)1113.4587
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)915.3759

Thursday's Games

St. Lucie 18, Jupiter 4

Daytona 8, Palm Beach 0

Clearwater 3, Lakeland 2, 10 innings

Bradenton 7, Tampa 6

Dunedin 6, Fort Myers 5

Friday's Games

Daytona at Palm Beach, 5:05 p.m.

Jupiter at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Lakeland at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.

Bradenton at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

Dunedin at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Daytona at Palm Beach, 6 p.m.

Dunedin at Fort Myers, 6 p.m.

Jupiter at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Lakeland at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.

Bradenton at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Daytona at Palm Beach, noon

Dunedin at Fort Myers, noon

Lakeland at Clearwater, noon

Bradenton at Tampa, noon

Jupiter at St. Lucie, 12:10 p.m.

