June 1, 2023 GMT
Single-A Florida State League Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|28
|19
|.596
|—
|Jupiter (Miami)
|26
|20
|.565
|1½
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|19
|28
|.404
|9
|St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|13
|32
|.289
|14
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|33
|13
|.717
|—
|Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|26
|20
|.565
|7
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|24
|23
|.511
|9½
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|24
|23
|.511
|9½
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|20
|27
|.426
|13½
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|19
|27
|.413
|14
___
|Wednesday's Games
Palm Beach 7, Daytona 6
Clearwater 9, Dunedin 2
Jupiter at Lakeland, ppd. to June 1
Tampa 2, Bradenton 1
St. Lucie at Fort Myers ppd. to June 2
|Thursday's Games
Daytona at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.
Dunedin at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.
Jupiter at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.
Bradenton at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.
St. Lucie at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Daytona at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.
Dunedin at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.
Jupiter at Lakeland, 2 6:30 p.m.
Bradenton at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.
St. Lucie at Fort Myers, 2 7 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Daytona at Palm Beach, 6 p.m.
St. Lucie at Fort Myers, 6 p.m.
Jupiter at Lakeland, 6 p.m.
Dunedin at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.
Bradenton at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.
