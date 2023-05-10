AP NEWS
Single-A Florida State League Glance

May 10, 2023 GMT
All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Palm Beach (St. Louis)1711.607
Jupiter (Miami)1612.5711
Daytona (Cincinnati)919.3218
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)820.2869

West Division
WLPct.GB
Clearwater (Philadelphia)217.750
Bradenton (Pittsburgh)1612.5715
Dunedin (Toronto)1612.5715
Fort Myers (Minnesota)1414.5007
Lakeland (Detroit)1216.4299
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)1117.39310

___

Tuesday’s Games

Dunedin 6, Clearwater 5, 10 innings

Palm Beach 7, Jupiter 2

Lakeland 7, Bradenton 6, 10 innings

St. Lucie 3, Daytona 1

Fort Myers 8, Tampa 7

Wednesday's Games

Clearwater at Dunedin, 11 a.m.

Palm Beach at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.

Lakeland at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.

St. Lucie at Daytona, 6:35 p.m.

Tampa at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Palm Beach at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.

Clearwater at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

Lakeland at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.

St. Lucie at Daytona, 6:35 p.m.

Tampa at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Palm Beach at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.

Clearwater at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

Lakeland at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.

St. Lucie at Daytona, 6:35 p.m.

Tampa at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.

