April 16, 2023 GMT
Single-A Florida State League Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|5
|3
|.625
|—
|Jupiter (Miami)
|4
|4
|.500
|1
|Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|4
|4
|.500
|1
|St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|3
|5
|.375
|2
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|5
|3
|.625
|—
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|4
|4
|.500
|1
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|4
|4
|.500
|1
|Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|4
|4
|.500
|1
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|4
|4
|.500
|1
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|3
|5
|.375
|2
___
|Friday's Games
St. Lucie 5, Jupiter 3, 1st game
St. Lucie 8, Jupiter 7, 2nd game
Fort Myers 5, Clearwater 1
Tampa 2, Dunedin 1
Bradenton 11, Lakeland 8
Palm Beach 8, Daytona 5
|Saturday's Games
Jupiter 5, St. Lucie 3
Bradenton 10, Lakeland 3
Clearwater 3, Fort Myers 1
Dunedin 5, Tampa 1
Palm Beach 3, Daytona 2
|Sunday's Games
St. Lucie at Jupiter, noon
Fort Myers at Clearwater, noon
Tampa at Dunedin, noon
Bradenton at Lakeland, 1 p.m.
Palm Beach at Daytona, 3 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Dunedin at Palm Beach, 5 p.m.
Lakeland at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.
Clearwater at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.
Daytona at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.
Jupiter at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.
<