Single-A Florida State League Glance

April 16, 2023 GMT
All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Daytona (Cincinnati)53.625
Jupiter (Miami)44.5001
Palm Beach (St. Louis)44.5001
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)35.3752

West Division
WLPct.GB
Clearwater (Philadelphia)53.625
Bradenton (Pittsburgh)44.5001
Dunedin (Toronto)44.5001
Fort Myers (Minnesota)44.5001
Lakeland (Detroit)44.5001
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)35.3752

___

Friday's Games

St. Lucie 5, Jupiter 3, 1st game

St. Lucie 8, Jupiter 7, 2nd game

Fort Myers 5, Clearwater 1

Tampa 2, Dunedin 1

Bradenton 11, Lakeland 8

Palm Beach 8, Daytona 5

Saturday's Games

Jupiter 5, St. Lucie 3

Bradenton 10, Lakeland 3

Clearwater 3, Fort Myers 1

Dunedin 5, Tampa 1

Palm Beach 3, Daytona 2

Sunday's Games

St. Lucie at Jupiter, noon

Fort Myers at Clearwater, noon

Tampa at Dunedin, noon

Bradenton at Lakeland, 1 p.m.

Palm Beach at Daytona, 3 p.m.

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Dunedin at Palm Beach, 5 p.m.

Lakeland at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Clearwater at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

Daytona at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.

Jupiter at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.

