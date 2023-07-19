A portrait of American soldier Travis King is displayed as his grandfather, Carl Gates, talks about his grandson Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Kenosha, Wis. Pvt. King bolted into North Korea while on a tour of the Demilitarized Zone on Tuesday, July 18, a day after he was supposed to travel to a base in the U.S. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
US soldier in North Korea
Marc Tessier-Lavigne speaks to the media at Stanford University in Stanford, Calif., on Feb. 4, 2016. Tessier-Lavigne, the president of Stanford University said Wednesday, July 19, 2023, he would resign, citing an independent review that cleared him of research misconduct but found flaws in other papers authored by his lab. Tessier-Lavigne said in a statement to students and staff that he would step down Aug. 31. (Patrick Tehan/Bay Area News Group via AP)
Stanford University president resigns
FILE - In-N-Out Burger signs fill the skyline on Tuesday, June 8, 2010, in Calif. In-N-Out is barring employees in five states from wearing masks unless they have a doctor’s note, according to internal company emails leaked on social media last week. (AP Photo/Adam Lau, File)
In-N-Out bans masks
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ryan Gosling, left, and Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
The ‘Barbie’ movie review
This photo taken from video released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, shows two Russian 152 mm self-propelled howitzers fire toward Ukrainian positions at an undisclosed location. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)
Russia attacks Ukrainian ports
U.S. News

Mother of 3 recovering after father suspected of stabbing her died in Tampa shootout

 
Share

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida woman who police say was stabbed 13 times by the father of her three young children remains in stable condition two days after the incident that ended with a police chase and shooting that killed the 33-year-old man.

“Our hopes are for a full and rapid recovery for the victim who has survived such unimaginable trauma,” Tampa police Chief Lee Bercaw said in statement released late Tuesday. He says social workers will assist the family.

The children witnessed the stabbing on Monday, Bercaw said.

Other news
FILE - This combination of Aug. 4, 2022, images shows Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, left, and Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren during separate news conferences in Tampa, Fla. he Florida Supreme on Thursday, June 22, 2023, refused to reinstate Warren who was removed by DeSantis after making comments opposing abortion prosecutions, saying the state attorney waited too long to file a claim.(Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP, File)
Florida court won’t reinstate prosecutor removed by DeSantis for refusal to prosecute abortion cases
The Florida Supreme Court has refused to reinstate a Florida prosecutor who was removed by Gov. Ron DeSantis after making comments opposing prosecutions for abortions or gender-affirming health care.
Howell Donaldson III stands in the Hillsborough Courthouse on Monday, May 1, 2023, in Tampa. The Florida man pleaded guilty to randomly shooting four people in a 2017 killing rampage that set a Tampa neighborhood on edge for weeks. (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP)
Florida man guilty in 2017 serial killings of 4 people
A Florida man pleaded guilty Monday to randomly shooting four people in a 2017 killing rampage that set a Tampa neighborhood on edge for weeks.
This Dec. 2022 image provided by the City of Gastonia Police Department shows Robert Louis Singletary. Authorities are searching for the man accused of shooting and wounding a 6-year-old North Carolina girl and her parents. A neighbor says the Tuesday night shooting near Gastonia happened after children tried to retrieve a basketball that rolled into Singletary's yard. (City of Gastonia Police Department via AP)
Man wanted in NC shooting waives extradition from Florida
A North Carolina man accused of shooting and wounding a 6-year-old girl and her parents waived extradition during a brief hearing in a Florida courtroom.

Bercaw said Michael A. Bresnahan took the children to his brother’s house after stabbing their mother. He took a rifle from the brother’s house, which the chief said he later used to point at police officers while leading them on a 12-minute chase through Tampa neighborhoods.

The chase ended when Bresnahan crashed into another vehicle at an intersection.

Police helicopter footage from the scene shows one person running from the other vehicle, and officers rescuing another person from the car.

Bresnahan pointed a rifle at officers and 18 of them fired at him, Bercaw said.

Despite the barrage of police fire that peppered Bresnahan’s vehicle, he appears to have died from a self-inflicted wound, but an autopsy will determine that, Bercaw said.

None of the officers, nor the people in the car Bresnahan crashed into were injured.

The officers are on administrative leave, pending an investigation into the shooting by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

The children are with another relative, Bercaw said.