Rookie Tanner Bibee, 3 relievers combine on five-hitter as Guardians beat Cubs 6-0

Police officers patrol in front of the Arc de Triomphe on the Champs Elysees in Paris, Saturday, July 1, 2023. President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday scrapped an official trip to Germany after a fourth straight night of rioting and looting across France in defiance of a massive police deployment. Hundreds turned out for the burial of the 17-year-old whose killing by police triggered the unrest. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
President Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, June 30, 2023, in Washington. The Biden administration is moving forward on a new student debt relief plan after the Supreme Court struck down his original initiative to provide relief to 43 million borrowers. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
FILE - A sign at Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco on Nov. 18, 2022. Thousands of people logged complaints about problems accessing Twitter on Saturday, July 1, 2023, after owner Elon Musk limited most users to viewing 600 tweets a day — restrictions he described as an attempt to prevent unauthorized scraping of potentially valuable data from the site. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
FILE - Delegates hold up their ballots at the Southern Baptist Convention at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Less than a month after finalizing the ouster of one of its largest churches for having women pastors, the Southern Baptist Convention has lost another of its biggest congregations. Elevation Church — a North Carolina-based megachurch that draws thousands of worshippers to its multiple campuses and has wielded a strong influence on contemporary Christian worship music — sent notice to the SBC on June 26 that it was withdrawing its affiliation. (Scott Clause/The Daily Advertiser via AP, File).
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with the European Space Agency Euclid space telescope, lifts off from pad 40 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Saturday, July 1, 2023. The Euclid mission is designed to explore the evolution of the dark universe. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Rookie Tanner Bibee, 3 relievers combine on five-hitter as Guardians beat Cubs 6-0

Cleveland Guardians assistant hitting coach Victor Rodríguez looks out from the dugout during a weather delay before a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Grace and Nate Stevens from Barrington, Ill., take a selfie during a weather delay before a baseball game between the Chicago Cubs and the Cleveland Guardians Saturday, July 1, 2023, at Wrigley Field in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Tanner Bibee delivers to a Chicago Cubs batter during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Marcus Stroman delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Cleveland Guardians' Amed Rosario watches his two-run single off Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Marcus Stroman during the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Cleveland Guardians' Amed Rosario hits a two-run single off Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Marcus Stroman during the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Cleveland Guardians catcher Bo Naylor is hit on the mask by a ball fouled off by Chicago Cubs' Seiya Suzuki during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Cleveland Guardians catcher Bo Naylor is hit on the mask by a ball fouled off by Chicago Cubs' Seiya Suzuki during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Cleveland Guardians' Andres Gimenez (0) steals second on a throw from Chicago Cubs catcher Tucker Barnhart to shortstop Dansby Swanson during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Cleveland Guardians' Steven Kwan scores on Amed Rosario's two-run single against the Chicago Cubs during the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Cleveland Guardians' Steven Kwan looks back at teammates after his double off Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Marcus Stroman during the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
By ANDREW SELIGMAN
 
CHICAGO (AP) — Tanner Bibee took a few swings in the batting cage for fun during the lengthy rain delay. Other than that, he didn’t do much.

It was a different story once the rookie stepped on the mound.

Bibee and three relievers combined on a five-hitter, and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Chicago Cubs 6-0 on Saturday night.

Other news
Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Ryne Nelson throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Nelson, Fletcher and McCarthy power the Diamondbacks to a 3-1 win over the Angels
Ryne Nelson worked 7 1/3 strong innings and Dominic Fletcher and Jake McCarthy had RBIs as the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Los Angeles Angels 3-1.
Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase, left, hugs relief pitcher Alex Lange, who struck out Colorado Rockies' Ryan McMahon in the 10th inning to end a baseball game Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
McKinstry hits 3-run homer in 10th inning, Tigers beat the Rockies 4-2
Zach McKinstry hit a tiebreaking, three-run home run in the 10th inning, lifting the Detroit Tigers past the Colorado Rockies 4-2.
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez, left, beats a tag by Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith, right, to score off a Samad Taylor sacrifice fly during the first inning of a baseball game in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, July 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
Royals score 5 in first inning off Dodgers’ Julio Urías before holding on for 6-4 win
The Royals scored five times off the Dodgers’ Julio Urías in the first inning before holding on for 6-4 victory.
New York Yankees' Harrison Bader tips his cap to fans as he steps up to bat during the first inning in the second game of a baseball doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals Saturday, July 1, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Bader, Volpe help Yanks beat Cards 6-2 for doubleheader split after losing opener 11-4
Harrison Bader had a first-inning sacrifice fly in his return to St. Louis, rookie Anthony Volpe hit a go-ahead triple as part of his fifth straight multihit game and the New York Yankees beat the Cardinals 6-2 for a doubleheader split.

Bibee (5-2) tossed three-hit ball into the sixth while outpitching Marcus Stroman, and the Guardians came out on top in a game delayed 2 hours, 45 minutes at the start.

Bibee said he did “a lot of nothing” and “swung a bat in the cage a little bit” while the teams waited out the rain.

“Obviously, 2 hours and 45 minutes is a super long time, but it was kind of whatever,” he said. “Hanging out with the guys, seeing what everyone’s doing, kinda just figuring out stuff to do.”

Amed Rosario lined a two-run single in the third. Andrés Giménez chased Stroman (9-6) with an RBI single in a four-run sixth, and the Guardians bounced back after getting pounded 10-1 the previous night. The Cubs had matched a season high with their five straight losses after winning 11 of 13.

STRONG START

Bibee went 5 2/3 innings in his first scoreless outing and matched a season high with nine strikeouts while walking two. The 24-year-old right-hander threw 96 pitches — 63 strikes — and improved to 4-1 in his past five starts.

Bibee walked the first two batters in the fourth, only to retire the next three. His ability to get out of that jam stood out to manager Terry Francona.

“He has the ability to reach back for more, which is good,” Francona said. “He’s gonna get deeper and deeper and deeper as he learns the command — and he will.”

Sam Hentges, Nick Sandlin and Eli Morgan combined to finish Cleveland’s seventh shutout.

STROMAN STUMBLES

Stroman dropped his second straight start after winning seven in a row. The right-hander lasted 5 2/3 innings, allowing five runs and five hits

Stroman looked sharp in the early going, after giving up six runs in last Sunday’s loss to St. Louis in London and exiting with a blister on his right index finger. He retired the first eight batters before Cleveland grabbed a 2-0 lead in the third.

Bo Naylor walked. Steven Kwan doubled on a ball that first baseman Jared Young deflected, and Rosario then drove them in with a line-drive single to center.

The Guardians broke it open in the sixth.

José Ramírez singled and came around on Giménez’s hit. Will Brennan greeted Julian Merryweather with an RBI single. Two more runs came in when Myles Straw singled and center fielder Cody Bellinger let the ball get past him, making it 6-0.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Guardians: RHP Triston McKenzie was in Cleveland after getting a second opinion on the strained ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. “I just think he’s taking some time to try to process everything he’s been told, which is a lot as you can imagine,” manager Terry Francona said. ... RHP Peyton Battenfield (right shoulder stiffness) is scheduled to throw 65 pitches for Double-A Akron in a rehab outing on Tuesday.

Cubs: OF Seiya Suzuki (stiff neck) was in the lineup as the designated hitter after missing the previous three games. ... LHP Brandon Hughes (surgical debridement of left knee) was headed to Arizona to begin rehabRHP Jameson Taillon (2-6, 6.90). ... Manager David Ross said the reports on 3B Patrick Wisdom (sprained right wrist) — on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa — are positive. “He’s progressing well. No setbacks,” Ross said.

UP NEXT

The weekend series wraps up with RHP Aaron Civale (2-2, 3.18 ERA) starting for Cleveland and RHP Jameson Taillon (2-6, 6.90) pitching for Chicago. ___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports