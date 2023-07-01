Police officers patrol in front of the Arc de Triomphe on the Champs Elysees in Paris, Saturday, July 1, 2023. President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday scrapped an official trip to Germany after a fourth straight night of rioting and looting across France in defiance of a massive police deployment. Hundreds turned out for the burial of the 17-year-old whose killing by police triggered the unrest. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
U.S. News

Police officer injured in shooting in New Mexico tourist town

 
TAOS, N.M. (AP) — An exchange of gunfire between a police officer and a suspect in Taos on Saturday wounded both and forced authorities to divert traffic along a main road in the tourist enclave, authorities said.

Town manager Andrew Gonzales confirmed in a statement to The Associated Press that the officer and suspect were both taken to a hospital and that the suspect was likely to succumb to their injuries.

He declined to release more information, saying the shooting would under go a full investigation.

“Please keep our officers, first responders and community in your prayers,” Gonzales said.

It’s unclear what led to the shooting, which happened in a commercial district about a half-mile south of the historic Taos Plaza. The area includes a grocery store, a barber shop, restaurants and other businesses.