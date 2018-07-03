Visitation, Mass scheduled for former Tarentum Mayor Carl Magnetta

Visitation for former Tarentum Mayor Carl J. Magnetta Jr., who died Sunday, has been scheduled.

It will begin at 9 a.m. Friday at Holy Martyrs Parish, 344. W. 9th Ave., Tarentum, and continue until a Mass starting at 11 a.m.

Burial will be private.

Thomas M. Smith Funeral Home & Crematory, Blawnox, is handling arrangements.

Magnetta, 79, served Tarentum for 30 years as a councilman and mayor. He had been a member of Summit Hose Fire Co. for 60 years.

He worked for the Valley News Dispatch for 24 years.

He was married to Barbara (Staricek) Magnetta for 59 years. They had three children, five grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.