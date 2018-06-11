Brackenridge native Mary Ann Mangini plays it for real in Tarentum Summer Concert Series

FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Madonna postpones tour
FILE - United States' Simone Biles bites her gold medal for the artistic gymnastics women's individual all-around final at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 11, 2016. USA Gymnastics announced Wednesday, June 28, 2023, that Biles, the 2016 Olympic champion, will be part of the field at the U.S. Classic outside of Chicago on Aug. 5. The meet will be Biles' first since the 2020 Olympics. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Simone Biles returning to competition
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia. USAReally is a case in point. The website was launched in May by the Federal News Agency, part of an empire allegedly run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin that includes the Internet Research Agency _ the "troll factory" whose members were indicted by U.S. special investigator Robert Mueller this year. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Russian rebellion
Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson poses with first round draft pick Connor Bedard during the first round of the NHL hockey draft, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
2023 NHL draft
FILE - New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, May 24, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
NYC Council primary

Brackenridge native Mary Ann Mangini plays it for real in Tarentum Summer Concert Series

 
Share

When she was all of 3 years old, taking a stroll with her parents, Mary Ann Mangini would climb up on the stages at New Kensington Memorial Park and Tarentum’s Riverview Park and perform for her private audience, her mom and dad.

She loved to sing and dance to “Annie.”

“She’d make us sit on the benches and watch her. Passersby thought it was cute, and that would only encourage her to keep on singing,” her mom Cindy recalled.

Other news
Philadelphia Phillies' Nick Castellanos hits a three-run home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)
Castellanos homers, Sosa and Harrison go deep as Phillies beat Cubs 8-5
Nick Castellanos homered, Edmundo Sosa and Josh Harrison also went deep, and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Chicago Cubs 8-5.
Miami Marlins second baseman Luis Arraez, right, congratulates relief pitcher A.J. Puk (35) after defeating the Boston Red Sox 6-2 following a baseball game at Fenway Park, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Garrett and Segura lead the Marlins past the Red Sox, 6-2
Jean Segura hit a two-run single in a three-run sixth inning and the Miami Marlins beat the Boston Red Sox 6-2 on Wednesday night after a rain delay.
Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India makes a stop on a ground ball before throwing out Baltimore Orioles' Ryan O'Hearn at first base in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Reds beat Orioles 11-7 in 10 innings to win series at Camden Yards
Will Benson hit a go-ahead triple and TJ Friedl followed with a two-run homer in a four-run 10th inning to give the Cincinnati Reds an 11-7 victory over the Baltimore Orioles.
Members of the Wildlife Rescue program of Environment Agency Abu Dhabi carry a sea turtle to release on Saadiyat Island of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. Scientists hope the turtle will thrive back in its natural habitat, joining about 500 sea turtles that have been rescued, rehabilitated and released since Abu Dhabi's Environment Agency (EAD) launched a program three years ago to aid turtles distressed by climate change and other issues. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)
In United Arab Emirates, struggling sea turtles get a helping hand
As sea turtles around the world grow more vulnerable due to climate change, the United Arab Emirates is working to protect the creatures.

Now as one of the most respected vocalists and musicians in the region, the Brackenridge native and Highlands High and Grove City graduate will be returning to one of her childhood stages for real.

She, vocalist Jack “Johnny Angel” Hunt and keyboardist Joe Munroe will perform as the Johnny Angel Trio June 27 during the second week of the 2018 Tarentum Summer Concert Series at Riverview Park. Her dad, veteran musician Andy Mangini, a member of the WannaBeatles tribute band, which will perform in the series July 25, will guest for a few numbers.

“This is a dream-come-true situation for me,” says Mary Ann Mangini, who performed her first one-woman show in a two-night stand at the Strand Theatre in Zelienople in 2010.

“It’s tight, three-part harmonies. Joe Munroe is the best pianist in the ‘Burgh, and Johnny Angel, need I say more? He is the king of harmony. The show is nice mix of old school soul, rock and R&B with a modern young pop sound,” she explains. “I’m the youth in the band!” she quips. “We never had one rehearsal. We’re just in sync. These guys are pros.”

Andy Mangini is pleased and proud to be able to perform with his daughter and also return for an acoustic version of Beatles tunes July 25.

“We have a blast doing this every year. This park was made for this, well before any of us were born. Hats off to Tarentum Borough for taking advantage of this community garden spot and giving our locals the access of the free concert, like this was intended to be, even 100 years ago.”

The recreation board is quite excited about this year’s concert season, which opens June 13 with the classic oldies music of American Pie, says board President Carrie Fox.

Making its debut in the series is the country-rock of The Shiners, based in Upper Burrell, who will perform an acoustic show.

“We enjoy being out in the fresh air for sure. Most of our outdoor events are ‘all ages,’ so we get to see and play for the younger kids,” guitarist-vocalist Jim “Slim” Varhola says.

“I have had so many people asking for the schedule. I hope that’s a good sign to a fantastic season,” Fox says. “I have so many bands that contact me about preforming in the park. I could have 40 concerts if time allowed it.”

Rex Rutkoski is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.