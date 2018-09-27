FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Tarentum man pleads guilty to fake 911 call that tied up emergency services

By Madasyn Czebiniak
 
A Tarentum man who called 911 pretending to be hurt in Harrison last year and tying up emergency crews for roughly two hours as they searched for him, pleaded guilty to several misdemeanor charges on Thursday.

David Thimons, 49, pleaded guilty to seven charges in connection with the incident, among them false alarm to agency of public safety, criminal mischief, false reports to law enforcement, obstructing emergency services, public drunkenness and tampering with evidence. He was sentenced to a year of probation by Allegheny County President Judge Jeffrey Manning, his attorney William Krzton said.

“It was an alcohol-related incident that he admitted to,” Krzton said. “He did 28 days inpatient alcohol rehabilitation, and the judge took that into consideration.”

Thimons led a number of emergency crews on a rescue search in November when he called 911 and told dispatchers he was hurt and bleeding in the township’s Park Plan section, also known as Jobe’s Hole. The site is in a ravine near where Harrison, Tarentum and Fawn meet.

Thimons told dispatchers he fell over a hill near the power lines near Bull Creek Road and had a bone sticking out of his leg. He said he was bleeding, felt like he was going to faint and had to hang up the phone so he could take care of the bleeding.

When dispatchers called him back, Thimons confirmed that he was bleeding and that his bone was broken.

Police officers from Harrison, Tarentum, Brackenridge and Fawn responded, as well as crews from Eureka Fire Rescue EMS out of Tarentum and Citizens Hose in Harrison. ATV units and a state police helicopter were also called.

The search was called off when one of the rescue units saw Thimons walking through the woods and back toward his vehicle, which was parked behind Trinity United Methodist Church in Brackenridge. Thimons had no injures and his breath smelled of alcohol. He denied ever calling 911.

Krzton said Thimons told the judge he has been clean and sober for 60 days, and hoped the incident would turn his life around. He said his client is now caring for his mother, who is 85.