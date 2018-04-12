Duquesne guard Tarin Smith announces plans to transfer

Two days after gaining a young guard, Duquesne lost a veteran guard.

Junior Tarin Smith, who averaged 12.4 points per game last season, announced Monday on Twitter that he will graduate in May and transfer to another school. He came to Duquesne in 2015 after starting his collegiate career at Nebraska.

Smith only started four games for Duquesne last season, but he averaged 28.5 minutes (fourth on the team) and was one of the Dukes’ most aggressive and talented offensive players.

He shot 41.4 percent from the field, including 39 of 117 (33.3 percent) from beyond the 3-point arc. He also led the team with 69 turnovers.

At the end of the season, Smith was named the Atlantic 10’s Sixth Man of the Year.

The Dukes will undergo a significant roster reshuffling next season, coach Keith Dambrot’s second with the team. Smith is the second player to announce plans to transfer, following freshman center Tydus Verhoeven. Among the newcomers will be Solon (Ohio) guard Sincere Carry, who verbally committed Saturday. He is part of a six-man 2018 freshman class that will supplement five Division-I transfers already recruited by Dambrot before last season.

Among those 11 players are five guards: incoming freshmen Brandon Wade and Carry and transfers Tavian Dunn-Martin, Craig Randall and Frankie Hughes.

Among the returning guards are the team’s leading scorers Mike Lewis II (14.4 points per game) and Eric Williams Jr. (14.3).

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.