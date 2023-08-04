Former President Donald Trump visits Café du Monde in New Orleans, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Sports

Taurasi reaches 10,000 points, which WNBA player next in line to reach the milestone

Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale (24) goes to the basket next to Washington Mystics forward Myisha Hines-Allen (2) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Friday, July 28, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale (24) goes to the basket next to Washington Mystics forward Myisha Hines-Allen (2) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Friday, July 28, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Seattle Storm's Jewell Loyd (24) drives to the basket as Chicago Sky's Courtney Williams defends during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Friday, July 28, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Seattle Storm's Jewell Loyd (24) drives to the basket as Chicago Sky's Courtney Williams defends during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Friday, July 28, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Diana Taurasi reached the 10,000 point milestone in the regular season and has over 3,000 points more than the next active WNBA player on the scoring list.

There are several players who could be next in line to reach 10,000, though there are several variables any player would face. Here are some of the active players who could finish their careers high on the all-time scoring list, if not No. 1.

DeWanna Bonner, Connecticut

Bonner has scored 6,680 points in her illustrious career and is eighth on the all-time scoring list. The soon-to-be 36 year old wing spent the first decade of her career playing with Taurasi in Phoenix. Even though the WNBA has expanded its season to 40 games and Bonner is averaging 19.1 points a game, she’d need to keep up that pace for about another five years to cross the 10,000 point mark.

Jewell Loyd, Seattle

Loyd has scored 4,489 points in her nine years in the WNBA and has really blossomed this season on the scoreboard, averaging a league-best 24.6 points, which is nearly seven points better than her previous best season. She is the No. 1 scoring option for the Storm now and should be able to continue to put up strong numbers. If Loyd averages around 20 points a game for the next six years she’d reach 10,000 points.

Arike Ogunbowale, Dallas

Ogunbowale is still young in her career as she only is playing in her fifth season, but she has been scoring at a solid rate. The Wings guard is averaging over 20 points a game and has already amassed 2,913 points. It’s early, but she could be one of the few to reach the 10,000-point mark.

Candace Parker, Las Vegas

Parker is right behind Bonner on the scoring list with 6,574 points. She turned 37 this year and is out indefinitely after having foot surgery. It would be highly unlikely that Parker will be around long enough to approach 10,000 points.

Breanna Stewart, New York

Stewart became the fastest player to reach 4,000 points at the end of June, breaking Taurasi’s mark by one game, doing it in her 196th contest. Stewart turns 29 later this month and may have the best chance of anyone to reach 10,000 points and beyond. She’s already 35th on the all-time scoring list right behind Loyd.