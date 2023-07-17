It’s official: Taylor Swift has more No. 1 albums than any woman in history

FILE - A helicopter drops water to stop fire on Crimean Bridge connecting Russian mainland and Crimean peninsula over the Kerch Strait, in Kerch, on Oct. 8, 2022. Traffic on the key bridge connecting Crimea to Russia’s mainland has been halted amid reports of explosions. The governor of Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014, announced the closure early Monday, July 17, 2023, but did not specify the reason.(AP Photo, File)
Russian bridge to Crimea attacked again
FILE - Lindsay Lohan appears the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2023 fashion show in New York, Feb. 9, 2023. Lohan has given birth to a boy, her first child. The “Parent Trap” star and her husband, financier Bader Shammas, are the parents of a “beautiful, healthy son” named Luai, the rep told The Associated Press in a statement Monday, July 17. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
Lindsay Lohan gives birth to her first child
FILE - New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley walks across the field before an NFL wild-card football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Minneapolis. Barkley and the Giants failed to reach an agreement on a long-term contract extension by the Monday, July 17, 2023, deadline for franchised players, leaving the star running back with the option of playing for the tag-mandated $10.1 million salary or maybe taking the season off. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr, File)
Saquon Barkley’s franchise tag deadline
In this image from video provided by the U.S. Senate, Aileen M. Cannon speaks remotely during a Senate Judiciary Committee oversight nomination hearing to be U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida on July 29, 2020, in Washington. The judge presiding over the federal prosecution of former President Donald Trump, U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, takes the bench in the case for the first time this week as she and lawyers for both sides discuss the procedures for handling classified information in the case. (U.S. Senate via AP)
Judge in Trump documents case
This illustration provided by AstraZeneca depicts packaging for their medication Beyfortus. U.S. officials have approved a new long-acting drug to protect babies and toddlers against a respiratory virus that causes thousands of hospitalizations each year. The Food and Drug Administration on Monday, July 17, 2023 approved the injection for infants and children up to 2 years old. (AstraZeneca via AP)
FDA approves new RSV drug
It’s official: Taylor Swift has more No. 1 albums than any woman in history

FILE - Taylor Swift arrives at the 65th annual Grammy Awards, Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles. The pop star has officially earned more No. 1 albums than any other woman in history. Swift's re-recording of her 2010 album “Speak Now (Taylor's Version)," the third in her effort to re-record her first six albums, has officially debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - Taylor Swift arrives at the 65th annual Grammy Awards, Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles. The pop star has officially earned more No. 1 albums than any other woman in history. Swift's re-recording of her 2010 album "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)," the third in her effort to re-record her first six albums, has officially debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

FILE - Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. The pop star has officially earned more No. 1 albums than any other woman in history. Swift's re-recording of her 2010 album “Speak Now (Taylor's Version)," the third in her effort to re-record her first six albums, has officially debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. (AP Photo/George Walker IV, File)
FILE - Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. The pop star has officially earned more No. 1 albums than any other woman in history. Swift's re-recording of her 2010 album "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)," the third in her effort to re-record her first six albums, has officially debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. (AP Photo/George Walker IV, File)

By MARIA SHERMAN
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Congratulations are in order for Taylor Swift and her loyal fans, known as Swifties. The pop star officially has more No. 1 albums than any woman in history.

“Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)”, released earlier this month, is the third in her endeavor to re-record her first six albums, instigated by music manager Scooter Braun’s sale of her early catalog. It has officially debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, becoming her 12th album to reach the top spot.

Previously, Barbra Streisand held the record, with 11 No. 1 albums.

Swift ties Drake’s record of 12 No. 1 records, but sits just behind Jay-Z, who has 14 No. 1 albums to his name, and the Beatles, who have 19.

In addition to hitting this incredible milestone, Swift has 2023’s biggest album release to date, with 716,000 equivalent album units, according to Luminate. An impressive 506,600 are in traditional album sales (a combination of 410,000 physical and 96,600 digital sales.)

With those figures, Swift has dethroned country singer Morgan Wallen, whose album “One Thing at a Time” sold 501,000 units in its first week.