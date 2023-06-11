Fontenelle goes 3 for 4 with 2B, HR; TCU sweeps Indiana St. at super regionals
TCU’s Cole Fontenelle, right, crosses home plate after his solo homer during the fifth inning of an NCAA college baseball super regional game against Indiana State in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, June 10, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
TCU’s Cole Fontenelle, right, celebrates after his solo home run with teammate Tre Richardson, left, during the fifth inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game against Indiana State in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, June 10, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
TCU’s Cole Fontenelle celebrates as he runs in on his solo homer during the fifth inning of an NCAA college baseball super regional game against Indiana State in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, June 10, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Indiana State infielder Miguel Rivera (17) commits an error allowing TCU Brayden Taylor to reach first base during the first inning of an NCAA college baseball super regional game in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, June 10, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
TCU’s Anthony Silva hits a single scoring teammate Tre Richardson during the forth inning of an NCAA college baseball super regional game against Indiana State in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, June 10, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
TCU’s Tre Richardson yells as he runs in to score on a single by teammate Anthony Silva during the fourth inning of an NCAA college baseball super regional game against Indiana State in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, June 10, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Indiana State’s Randal Diaz (8) scores on a single by teammate Keegan Watson during the first inning of an NCAA college baseball super regional game against TCU in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, June 10, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
TCU starting pitcher Sam Stoutenborough throws during the first inning of an NCAA college baseball super regional game against Indiana State in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, June 10, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
TCU starting pitcher Kole Klecker, left, celebrates the team’s win over Indiana State in an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game in Fort Worth, Texas, Friday, June 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Cole Fontenelle went 3 for 4 with a double, a solo homer and two runs to help TCU beat Indiana State 6-4 Saturday to sweep the best-of-3 Fort Wort Super Regional.
TCU (41-22), which beat the Sycamores 4-1 in Game 1 on Friday night, clinched a berth in the College World Series for the sixth time in program history and will head back to Omaha for the first time since making four straight appearances in the CWS from 2014-17.
Tre Richardson hit an RBI single that sparked a five-run bottom of the fourth inning and scored the go-ahead run when Anthony Silva hit a single to right that made it 3-2. Luke Boyers followed with an RBI double and Silva scored on a groundout by Austin Davis to cap the inning and give the Horned Frogs a three-run lead.
Fontenelle hit a two-out solo shot in the fifth to give TCU a 6-2 lead but Miguel Rivera answered with an RBI double in the top of the sixth and then scored on a groundout by Seth Gergely to trim Indiana State’s deficit to 6-4.
Starter Sam Stoutenborough (5-0) gave up three runs on five hits over 5 1/3 innings to get the win for TCU. Ben Abeldt came on in the sixth and allowed four hits — including two doubles — and two walks but just one run in 2 2/3 innings of relief before Garrett Wright came on in the ninth and gave up a lead-off single to Grant Magill before retiring the side to earn his fifth save of the season.
Adam Pottinger drew a two-out walk in the top of the first inning that moved Randal Diaz to second base before Keegan Watson and Rivera hit back-to-back RBI singles to give Indiana State (45-17)
