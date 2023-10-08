Iowa State defense has 4 INTs as Cyclones beat TCU 27-14
Iowa State defensive back Darien Porter (10) tips a punt by TCU’s Jordy Sandy (31) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney.)
Iowa State linebacker Will McLaughlin (23) runs back an interception of a TCU pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney.)
TCU head coach Sonny Dykes disputes a penalty on TCU during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney.)
Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell looks to an official to call a time out during the first half of an NCAA college football game against TCU, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney.)
Iowa State wide receiver Jaylin Noel (13) runs the ball has he shoves off TCU safety Mark Perry (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)
TCU tight end Jared Wiley (19) hurdles Iowa State defensive back Myles Purchase, bottom, as he runs the ball for a first down during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney.)
TCU quarterback Chandler Morris (4) scrambles and gets loose from Iowa State defensive end Joey Petersen (52) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney.)
Iowa State wide receiver Jaylin Noel (13) is upended by TCU safety Bud Clark (21) as TCU linebacker Namdi Obiazor (4) closes in during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney.)
TCU quarterback Chandler Morris prepares to throw a pass during the first half of the team’s NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney.)
TCU wide receiver Savion Williams (3) pulls in a pass for the touchdown despite efforts by Iowa State defensive back T.J. Tampa (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney.)
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa State rushed for 215 yards and the defense intercepted four passes as the Cyclones pulled away for a 27-14 win Saturday over TCU.
Eli Sanders led the way for Iowa State (3-3, 2-1 Big 12), rushing for 99 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries. The Cyclones averaged well over 6 yards per carry before taking a knee at the end of the game, wearing down TCU (3-3, 1-2) in the second half.
Abu Sama ran for 59 yards, with 55 of it coming on a touchdown with 11:30 left in the third quarter to give Iowa State a 17-7 lead.
Rocco Becht added 138 passing yards and a touchdown for Iowa State, which improved to 20-5 in its last 25 Big 12 home games.
TCU had been 7-0 in true road games under second-year coach Sonny Dykes.
Emani Bailey led the Horned Frogs with 152 yards rushing on 21 attempts – his fourth 100-yard game of the season.
Horned Frogs quarterback Chandler Morris, who ranked No. 2 in the Big 12 and 10th nationally with nearly 331 yards of total offense per game, left with just under 11 minutes remaining in the third quarter with an apparent leg injury.
The TCU offense was struggling with self-inflicted wounds before Morris’ departure, including a blocked punt late in the second quarter.
Iowa State’s last four-interception game was 2016 against San Jose State.
BUMBLING FROGS
TCU was fortunate to only be trailing 10-7 at halftime. Horned Frogs quarterback Chandler Morris threw interceptions on each of TCU’s first two possessions. Morris had thrown just three picks on the season. TCU also failed to pick up a fourth-and-1 attempt at midfield, which was followed by an Iowa State touchdown drive. The Cyclones blocked a TCU punt late in the second quarter, which led to a field goal. Iowa State has won 17 in a row when leading at half.
HONORING JACK TRICE
Saturday’s game was part of a year-long commemoration of Jack Trice’s legacy. Trice was Iowa State’s first black football player and the stadium at Ames is named after him. He died of injuries sustained in a game against Minnesota on Oct. 8, 1923. Cyclone players wore throwback uniforms and a closing ceremony will be held Sunday.
UP NEXT
Iowa State hits the road to play Cincinnati on Saturday. TCU hosts Brigham Young on Saturday.
___ AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll