TCU takes 10-game Big 12 regular-season winning streak into visit from West Virginia

West Virginia (3-1, 1-0 Big 12) at TCU (3-1, 1-0), Saturday, 8 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

Line: TCU by 11 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook.

Series Record: West Virginia leads 7-5.

WHAT’S AT STAKE

TCU hasn’t lost a Big 12 regular-season game under coach Sonny Dykes, who is in his second season. The winning streak reached 10 with a victory at Houston two weeks ago. West Virginia is going for its first 2-0 conference start since 2018 following a 20-13 victory over Texas Tech at home.

KEY MATCHUP

TCU QB Chandler Morris vs. West Virginia defense. Morris leads the Big 12 in total offense at 326 yards per game, which includes 280 passing. He had a career-high three TD passes in last week’s 34-17 victory over SMU. The Mountaineers have held their past two opponents to fewer than 200 yards through the air. Texas Tech had 161 after Pitt was held to 81.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

West Virginia: Mobile QBs Nicco Marchiol or Garrett Greene. Brown said Greene, who injured an ankle two weeks ago and missed last week’s 20-13 win over Texas Tech, won’t play unless he can run at full speed. If Greene can’t go, Marchiol would get his second career start. Marchiol rushed for 72 yards and completed 12 of 21 passes for 78 yards with one TD and two interceptions against the Red Raiders.

TCU: RB Emani Bailey has three 100-yard games already this year after getting just one in his first three seasons, the first two of which were at Louisiana. Bailey has consecutive 126-yard games with a touchdown after rushing for a career-high 164 yards in the 45-42 loss to Colorado in the opener. He entered the week in the top 10 nationally with 483 yards rushing.

FACTS & FIGURES

TCU TE Jared Wiley and West Virginia WR Hudson Clement are among the 10 players in the Big 12 with at least three receiving TDs. Both have three. ... With a win, West Virginia coach Neal Brown would even his career record at 26-26. … The Frogs lead the Big 12 and are tied for second nationally with 16 sacks. ... Over the past two games, West Virginia’s defense has allowed a total of one touchdown, but the Mountaineers’ offense was held to less than 260 yards each time. … TCU’s 41-31 victory in Morgantown last season ended West Virginia’s four-game winning streak in the series. … The Mountaineers have intercepted five passes, one more than all of last season. ... TCU is 16-0 under coach Sonny Dykes when winning the turnover battle. The Frogs were plus-2 against SMU.

