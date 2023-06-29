Ex-student sentenced to 16-plus years in prison for 2022 attack on Las Vegas high school teacher

FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, applauds Col. Gen. Sergei Surovikin during an awards ceremony for troops who fought in Syria, in the Kremlin, in Moscow, Russia, Dec. 28, 2017. Russia’s president has succeeded in exiling Wagner mercenary head Yevgeny Prigozhin, who led a brief mutiny last week, but the fate of several top generals is still unclear. There were unconfirmed reports that one of them with ties to Prigozhin has been arrested and another was mysteriously absent from several events attended by President Vladimir Putin and embattled Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russian rebellion
This combination of photos shows Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, left, speaking April 21, 2023, in Oxon Hill, Md., and former President Donald Trump speaking on March 4, 2023, at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Md. Trump and DeSantis, the main rivals for the Republican presidential nomination, are scheduled to speak at the annual gathering of Moms for Liberty in Philadelphia on Friday. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Election 2024
Demonstrators protest outside of the Supreme Court in Washington, Thursday, June 29, 2023, after the Supreme Court struck down affirmative action in college admissions, saying race cannot be a factor. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
The end of affirmative action
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, third from left, pose for a photo with Eco-activist Greta Thunberg, third right, Vice-President of the European Parliament Heidi Hautala, center, ex-Deputy Prime Minister and ex-Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sweden Margot Wallstrom, second from left, President of Ireland in 1990-1997 Mary Robinson, fourth from left, and Ukrainian officials during their meting in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)
Zelenskyy meets Greta Thunberg
FILE - Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (34) looks on during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. The NFL suspended three players indefinitely Thursday, June 29, 2023, for violating the league's gambling policy and a fourth was sidelined for six games. Isaiah Rodgers and Rashod Berry of the Indianapolis Colts along with free agent Demetrius Taylor received indefinite suspensions through at least this season for betting on NFL games in 2022. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
NFL players suspended
U.S. News

Ex-student sentenced to 16-plus years in prison for 2022 attack on Las Vegas high school teacher

FILE - A person walks outside Eldorado High School in Las Vegas on April 8, 2022. A teenager has been sentenced Wednesday, June 28, 2023, to 16-to-40 years in Nevada state prison after pleading guilty to attacking a female Las Vegas high school teacher more than a year ago. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP, File)

FILE - A person walks outside Eldorado High School in Las Vegas on April 8, 2022. A teenager has been sentenced Wednesday, June 28, 2023, to 16-to-40 years in Nevada state prison after pleading guilty to attacking a female Las Vegas high school teacher more than a year ago. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

 
Share

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A teenager has been sentenced to 16 to 40 years in Nevada state prison after pleading guilty earlier to charges including attempted murder for an attack more than a year ago on a female Las Vegas high school teacher that left her with multiple injuries.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that prosecutors asked a judge Wednesday to sentence the 17-year-old to 22 to 55 years behind bars, but Clark County District Court Judge Kathleen Delaney said she was balancing the seriousness of the crime with other factors.

The defendant also pleaded guilty in April to attempted sexual assault and battery with use of a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm in plea deal that avoided trial in the after-school attack at Eldorado High School. Other charges against him were dropped.

Other news
FILE - A billboard displays "Protect Thacker Pass" near the Fort McDermitt Paiute-Shoshone Indian Reservation on April 25, 2023, near McDermitt, Nev. Environmentalists, ranchers and others have fought for years against lithium mining ventures in Nevada. Yet opposition to mining one particular desert tract for the silvery white metal used in electric car batteries is coming from unusual quarters: space. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
Conservationists and tribes urge US appeals court to block Biden-backed Nevada lithium mine
Environmentalists and tribes are urging a U.S. appeals court to overturn a judge’s decision that allowed construction to begin on a huge lithium mine in Nevada.
FILE - Balloonist Steve Fossett is retrieved by a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter from waters 10-15 miles north of the island of Oahu in the Hawaiian Islands, Dec. 25, 1998, after abandoning his quest along with Per Lindstrand, of Sweden, and British mogul Richard Branson, who were attempting to make the first nonstop round-the-world flight in a balloon. The massive hunt for the Titan submersible that imploded deep in the North Atlantic has refocused attention on whether wealthy risktakers should pay for emergency search and rescue efforts. (Richard Ambo/Honolulu Star-Advertiser via AP, File)
When wealthy adventurers take huge risks, who should pay for rescue attempts?
In recent days, the massive hunt for a submersible vehicle lost during a north Atlantic descent to explore the wreckage of the Titanic has refocused attention on the conundrum: who should pay for the sweeping search?
Police work in the 4400 block of East Charleston Boulevard in Las Vegas, Friday, June 23, 2023. Authorities in Nevada say a woman’s 911 text that she'd been kidnapped led to the shooting by Las Vegas police of an armed suspect in an SUV with at least two other people inside. (Sabrina Schnur/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)
Police: Woman texts 911, officers find and shoot suspected kidnapper in vehicle in Vegas
Authorities in Nevada say a 911 text from a woman saying she’d been kidnapped in Boulder City led to the shooting by Las Vegas police of an armed suspect in an SUV with at least two other people inside.
In this undated photo provided by NASA, a satellite captures the Railroad Valley (RRV), a dry lakebed in Nevada, for conducting ground-based calibration of Earth-observing satellite instruments. At the request of NASA, U.S. land managers have withdrawn about 36 square miles of federal land otherwise open to mineral exploration and mining at the site 250 miles northeast of Las Vegas. Nevada Republican Rep. Mark Amodei has introduced legislation that would rescind the land withdrawal and potentially reopen it to mining. (NASA via AP)
NASA opposes lithium mining at tabletop flat Nevada desert site used to calibrate satellites
The latest challenge to lithium mining in Nevada in the push for cleaner energy comes from a place where no opposition has arisen before: space.

The Associated Press has not named the teen because of his age nor the teacher because of the nature of the crime.

The defendant apologized in court and said he regretted what he had done. His court-appointed lawyer, Tyler Gaston, told the judge his client’s behavior was caused by side effects of an asthma medication he took that caused mood changes, night terrors and hallucinations, the Review-Journal reported.

The teacher did not return to her job and told the judge that she felt mentally and physically “imprisoned” since the attack in April 2022, which happened after classes had ended for the day.

Las Vegas police said the teacher was punched and choked into unconsciousness and the student fled the high school campus before another school employee found the teacher and summoned police and medical help. The school serves about 2,000 students several miles (kilometers) east of downtown Las Vegas

The teenager was arrested later that day, and the woman was treated for multiple unspecified injuries, police said.

The attack was one of several examples of school violence that led to passage by the Nevada state Legislature and the signing by Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo this year of a law known as the Safer and Supportive Schools Act.