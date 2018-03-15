Westmoreland County launches smart phone app

Westmoreland County has a smart phone application through which users can access news, events and receive notifications.

The app is available for Apple and Android users.

For Apple smart phones, users should search for “CivicMobile” in the app store. Once the app has downloaded, either type in Westmoreland County or allow the app to use your location.

For Android smart phones, visit the Google Play store and search for Westmoreland County, PA or Westmoreland Connect.

The app offers ways to look at job postings and bid opportunities, locate department information, read how-to tutorials related to county government and make a records request and search for public documents.