FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Madonna postpones tour
FILE - United States' Simone Biles bites her gold medal for the artistic gymnastics women's individual all-around final at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 11, 2016. USA Gymnastics announced Wednesday, June 28, 2023, that Biles, the 2016 Olympic champion, will be part of the field at the U.S. Classic outside of Chicago on Aug. 5. The meet will be Biles' first since the 2020 Olympics. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Simone Biles returning to competition
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia. USAReally is a case in point. The website was launched in May by the Federal News Agency, part of an empire allegedly run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin that includes the Internet Research Agency _ the "troll factory" whose members were indicted by U.S. special investigator Robert Mueller this year. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Russian rebellion
Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson poses with first round draft pick Connor Bedard during the first round of the NHL hockey draft, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
2023 NHL draft
FILE - New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, May 24, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
NYC Council primary

Existing industries the backbone for employment

By Associate Editor and Doug Walker
 
Share

While there has been some concern by public officials about the slow pace of new job creation in Rome, the community has proven to be considerably successful at holding on to companies and not actually losing jobs over the course of the last decade.

Yes, the community has added a significant number of jobs in recent years, close to 1,200 at the Lowe’s Regional Distribution Center, at Sykes and Transdev, a couple of large call centers that have entered the market.

Just as significant over the long haul were decisions by International Paper for a major reinvestment in Rome and upgrade of the old mill in Coosa, and the decision by Bekaert to go ahead with a significant upgrade of its Rome operation in the wake of a massive fire that caused considerable damage to the plant just as it was initiating the major upgrade of technology at the plant.

Other news
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge watches from the dugout during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Judge plays catch in first baseball activity since hurting toe on June 3
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge played catch before a game at Oakland in the AL MVP’s first baseball activity since tearing a ligament in his right big toe on June 3.
Toronto Blue Jays' George Springer, right, celebrates with Brandon Belt after scoring against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Springer sparks 6-hit, 4-double 1st inning and Blue Jays beat Giants 6-1
George Springer hit the first of four Toronto Blue Jays doubles in a five-run first inning in a 6-1 victory over San Francisco that stopped the Giants’ 10-game road winning streak.
Atlanta Braves' Travis d'Arnaud (16) celebrates with Matt Olson (28) after Olson hit a solo home run in the eight inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
NL-best Braves blank Twins for three-game sweep, have won 21 of 25
ATLANTA (AP) — Matt Olson hit his National League-best 26th homer and the Atlanta Braves won their fifth straight game, beating the Minnesota Twins 3-0 on Wednesday for a series sweep.
FILE - Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Noah Song throws in Clearwater, Fla., Feb. 23, 2023. Song pitched a perfect inning Wednesday night, June 28, for Class A Clearwater in his first game since joining the organization in February from the U.S. Navy. The 26-year-old Song reported to major league spring training after the Navy granted his transfer from active duty to the reserves. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Noah Song works a perfect inning in his 1st game since joining Phillies organization from U.S. Navy
Philadelphia Phillies prospect Noah Song has pitched a perfect inning for Class A Clearwater in his first game since joining the organization in February from the United States Navy.

Syntec Industries, STEMCO, Kellogg’s, Mohawk, Neaton Rome and F&P Georgia have all continued to upgrade their facilities in Rome, adding jobs, not always in large numbers but significantly not abandoning the Rome market and throwing more workers into lines for unemployment benefits at the Georgia Department of Labor Career Center on Riverside Parkway.

Consider International Paper. The company announced plans to make a $125 million-$150 million investment in the Rome mill one week after the company announced it was closing a large plant in Courtland, Alabama. It was late in the summer of 2013 when the company stunned close to 1,000 employees and their families with the revelation that the mill would be shuttered as the result of declining demand for free sheet paper product used largely in magazines.

Ken Wright, director of business and industry services for the Rome Floyd Chamber, said he’s aware of two existing industries that are currently considering expansion. Wright said the projects could add another 100 jobs to the local workforce.

Aside from jobs and taxes, existing industries also play a major role in the effort to recruit new industry. Heather Seckman, economic development director for the Rome Floyd Chamber, said the Partners in Prosperity program, funded by existing industries, has been critical to being able to spread the word about Rome and Floyd County. “I can’t even begin to explain the importance,” Seckman said.

“They allow us the resources to go to Germany, to go to New York, San Francisco to get our message of Rome and Floyd County out to the rest of the world.”

Melinda Lemmon, executive director of the Cartersville-Bartow County Office of Economic Development, said she can’t brag enough about her existing industries, “Whether it’s rolling up their sleeves at a charitable event or some contribution to the United Way or school system for a special project.”

Lemmon said she suspects there is a generation disconnect between industries of 50 years, even 10 years ago, to modern manufacturers, particularly in terms of their role in the community.

Martin Rhiner, a Swiss native who serves as chairman of the Greater Rome Existing Industries Association, said that local industries have played a critical role in the development of — and expansion of — education opportunities both at the Floyd County College and Career Academy and Georgia Northwestern Technical College.

Rhiner said GREIA is currently working with the Floyd County College and Career Academy to promote European-model apprenticeship programs. Rhiner said there is a huge vacuum between college graduates and skilled manufacturing laborers.

“The apprenticeship program is filling that gap,” Rhiner said. “You need the hands-on type skills, but at the same time they need to have some theoretical background as well.”

Rhiner said as more new equipment and technology are introduced into manufacturing processes, the more the demand becomes for specialized skill sets.He explained that the existing industries, which are upgrading their technology, work not only with the CCA, but also with the Quick Start program through GNTC to make sure the workforce stays up to par with technology.

Wright said that Candor and Carlsen Precision Manufacturing, two of the newest companies in Rome, have already taken on interns from the College and Career Academy

Rich Lampkin, executive director of the Rome-Floyd United Way, said that employees of the major manufacturers across Rome and Floyd County still account for approximately 30 percent of the giving to the United Way. Some corporate matches of employee giving have slipped over the years. “But every time we lose something, somebody else, like a Southeastern Mills, steps up,” Lampkin said. “Or somebody like Kellogg’s puts a bigger push on their employees, and they are a dollar for dollar match.”

Wright said the Lowe’s Distribution Center has been involved in the community with its support of Habitat for Humanity building programs. He said International Paper has really helped with several of the cardboard boat derbies that are held each year.