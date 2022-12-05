Ford: Work is on schedule for Kentucky EV battery plants

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Ford and a partner company have broken ground in Kentucky on a massive venture that will create 5,000 jobs to produce batteries for future Ford and Lincoln electric vehicles, officials said Monday.

Construction is on schedule, with production scheduled to start in 2025 at the two battery manufacturing plants being built in Glendale, Kentucky, the companies said.

Ford and SK On, a South Korean electric vehicle battery developer and manufacturer, have invested $5.8 billion in the venture — known as BlueOval SK. It ranks as Kentucky’s single largest-ever economic development project.

“Ford’s roots run deep in Kentucky, and BlueOval SK is going to help Ford to lead the EV revolution, bringing thousands of new, high-tech jobs to the Bluegrass State,” said Lisa Drake, vice president, Ford EV Industrialization.

Jee Dong-seob, SK On president and CEO, said the campus will be “at the core of the electrification of the North American auto market.”

Significant progress has been made at the 2.3 square-mile battery manufacturing campus in central Kentucky, the companies said. Crews have moved 4.3 million cubic yards of soil — enough to fill 200 American football stadiums — and poured 66,000 cubic yards of concrete, enough to fill 356 backyard swimming pools.