AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

    Facebook parent Meta to lay off 10,000 workers, won’t fill 5,000 open jobs

    March 14, 2023 GMT

    NEW YORK (AP) — Facebook parent Meta to lay off 10,000 workers, won’t fill 5,000 open jobs.

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.