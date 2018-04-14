Pittsburgh-based Kaarta adds layer of ‘reality’ to 3D mapping

A Pittsburgh company had added another layer to its 3D mapping and modeling software: reality.

Kaarta launched software Wednesday that adds photolike color, surface textures and other details to data captured by its hand-held 3D modeling device, Contour.

Kaarta’s Reality Layer can reveal the locations of electrical wiring, plumbing, heating, ventilation and air-conditioning equipment and more that might be overlooked in traditional 3D scans. The software can show details such as text and signs or labels.

Kaarta combines LiDAR and cameras to create 3D maps in real time.

The company last week announced it had created detailed, 3D maps of Pittsburgh’s Downtown and partnered with Edge Case Research to enhance simulation tests for self-driving cars.

