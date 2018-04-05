Self-driving firm Aurora hires former head of software at SpaceX

The software engineer behind the technology used to land rocket boosters safely back on Earth is tackling self-driving cars for his next challenge.

Aurora Innovation, which is testing autonomous vehicles in Pittsburgh and California, announced Monday it has hired SpaceX’s former vice president of software Jinnah Hosein.

“At Aurora, we’re taking the rocket ship approach to self driving technology,” CEO Chris Urmson wrote in a post on Medium. “Our rocket ship metaphor becomes a bit more poignant today as we welcome Jinnah Hosein, previously SpaceX’s VP of software. That’s right, Jinnah has spent the last few years building software for actual rockets.”

Hosein will be Aurora’s vice president of software engineering.

Aurora also announced it was expanding its presence and moving into a new office in Pittsburgh’s Lawrenceville neighborhood and opening an office in San Francisco. Aurora hopes to have more than 200 people working out of its new, 40,000-square-foot Pittsburgh office.

At SpaceX, Hosein helped developed software used in 40 rocket launches and worked on software the company uses to land used rocket boosters on Earth. Hosein said he is most proud of the successful Falcon Heavy launch in February.

Two of the rocket’s three boosters successfully landed at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral about two and half minutes after the launch. The third booster, the center core, crashed into the water at 300 mph about 300 feet from its intended landing site aboard a drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean.

The crash and successful landings can be seen in this video.

Before SpaceX, Hosein worked at Google.

Aurora was founded about a year ago by Urmson, who helped start Google’s self-driving car program; Sterling Anderson, the former head of Tesla’s Autopilot program; and Drew Bagnell, who led autonomy and perception at Uber’s Advanced Technology Group in Pittsburgh. The company recently announced deals with VW, Hyundai and the Chinese, electric car startup BYTON. The company just landed $90 million in funding.

