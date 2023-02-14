AP NEWS
Philanthropy 50: List of America's top 50 donors of 2022

The Chronicle of Philanthropy
February 14, 2023 GMT
FILE - Michael Bloomberg, former mayor of New York, speaks at the opening of the U.S. Pavilion at the COP27 U.N. Climate Summit, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. As the ranks of America’s super wealthy grow, the roster of major philanthropists is expanding to include not-so-typical megadonors — among them, a professional clarinetist, a Ph.D. in meat science, and a lawyer who regularly argues before the U.S. Supreme Court. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty, File)
These are the donors who gave the most in 2022, according to The Philanthropy 50, an annual ranking compiled by the Chronicle of Philanthropy. A searchable database with more information on the donors and their beneficiaries is available at philanthropy.com.

1. Bill Gates

Microsoft co-founder

$5.1 billion

Biggest gift: $5.1 billion to Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

____

2. Michael Bloomberg

Founder of Bloomberg financial news company

$1.7 billion

Biggest gift: Various

____

3. Warren Buffett

Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway

$758.8 million

Biggest gift: $474.3 million to Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation

____

4. Jacklyn and Miguel Bezos

President of Bezos Family Foundation (Jacklyn) and retired engineer (Miguel)

$710.5 million

Biggest gift: $710.5 million to Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center

____

5. John and Laura Arnold

Retired hedge-fund manager (John) and former lawyer (Laura)

$617 million

Biggest gift: $617 million to Laura and John Arnold Foundation

____

6. Ruth DeYoung Kohler II

John Michael Kohler Arts Center director

$440 million

Biggest gift: $440 million to Ruth Foundation for the Arts

____

7. Sergey Brin

Google co-founder

$411.4 million

Biggest gift: $274.3 million to Sergey Brin Family Foundation

    • ____

    8. Denny Sanford

    Banker

    $333 million

    Biggest gift: $150 million to University of California at San Diego

    ____

    9. Alice Clark

    Businesswoman

    $321.8 million

    Biggest gift: $321.8 million to A. James & Alice B. Clark Foundation

    ____

    10. Harry and Linda Fath

    Businessman and wife

    $275.3 million

    Biggest gift(s): $50 million apiece to Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Cincinnati, Catholic Inner City Schools Education Foundation, Notre Dame Law School, St. Xavier High School, Xavier University

    ____

    11. Pierre and Pam Omidyar

    Founder of eBay and wife

    $266 million

    Biggest gift: Various

    ____

    12. George Roberts

    Co-founder of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts international investment firm

    $205 million

    Biggest gift: $140 million to Claremont McKenna College

    ____

    13. Leonard Lauder

    Chairman emeritus of the Estee Lauder Companies

    $188.3 million

    Biggest gift: $125 million to University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine

    ____

    14. Sobrato Family

    Real estate developers

    $167.5 million

    Biggest gift: $164 million to Sobrato Family Foundation

    ____

    15. Audrey Steele Burnand

    Former foundation director

    $165.8 million

    Biggest gift: $106 million to Hoag Hospital Foundation

    ____

    16. John and Kathy Schreiber

    Financier and wife

    $125 million

    Biggest gift: $100 million to Loyola University Chicago

    ____

    17. Jeff Bezos

    Amazon founder

    $122.2 million

    Biggest gift: Various

    ____

    18. Irwin and Joan Jacobs

    Qualcomm co-founder and wife

    $105.5 million

    Biggest gift: $75 million to Joan and Irwin Jacobs Fund at the Jewish Community Foundation of San Diego

    ____

    19. Edward Avedisian

    Clarinetist

    $104.8 million

    Biggest gift: $100 million to Boston University Aram V. Chobanian & Edward Avedisian School of Medicine

    ____

    20. Brian Chesky

    Airbnb co-founder

    $103.3 million

    Biggest gift: $100 million to Barack Obama Foundation

    ____

    21. (tie) Gerry Lenfest

    Lenfest Communications founder

    $100 million

    Biggest gift(s): $50 million apiece to Lenfest Institute for Journalism and Museum of the American Revolution

    ____

    21. (tie) Marvin Mann

    Businessman

    $100 million

    Biggest gift: $100 million to Samford University

    ____

    21. (tie) John Paulson

    Hedge fund founder

    $100 million

    Biggest gift: $100 million New York University

    ____

    24. Craig Newmark

    Craigslist founder

    $81 million

    Biggest gift: $81 million to Craig Newmark Foundation and Craig Newmark Philanthropic Fund

    ____

    25. Stuart and Molly Sloan

    Investor and wife

    $78 million

    Biggest gift: $78 million to Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center

    ____

    26. David Baldwin

    Businessman

    $74.3 million

    Biggest gift: $12.7 million to Community Foundation Tampa Bay

    ____

    27. Anthony Wood

    Roku founder

    $71.5 million

    Biggest gift: $48.2 million to WoodNext Philanthropies

    ____

    28. Eric and Wendy Schmidt

    Former Google CEO and wife

    $68.2 million

    Biggest gift: $47 million to Schmidt Ocean Institute

    ____

    29. Fred Smith

    FedEx founder

    $65 million

    Biggest gift: $65 million to Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation

    ____

    30. Richard and Melanie Lundquist

    Real estate developers

    $62.8 million

    Biggest gift: $50 million to McPherson College

    ____

    31. Adrienne Arsht

    Businesswoman

    $62.4 million

    Biggest gift: $25 million Atlantic Council

    ____

    32. (tie) Marc and Lynne Benioff

    Salesforce founder and wife

    $60 million

    Biggest gift: $60 million to University of California at Santa Barbara

    ____

    32. (tie) Stewart and Judy Colton

    Business owners

    $60 million

    Biggest gift: $50 million to University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine

    ____

    34. Joseph Gebbia Jr.

    Airbnb co-founder

    $58.6 million

    Biggest gift: $25 million to American Friends of the Ocean Cleanup

    ____

    35. Robert and Karen Hale

    Granite Telecommunications co-founder and wife

    $58.5 million

    Biggest gift: $52.3 million to Fox Rock Foundation

    ____

    36. Tilman Fertitta

    Restaurateur

    $55.5 million

    Biggest gift: $50 million to University of Houston Tilman J. Fertitta Family College of Medicine

    ____

    37. Richard and Nancy Kinder

    Businessman and wife

    $55.4 million

    Biggest gift: Kinder Foundation

    ____

    38. (tie) Jon and Mindy Gray

    Financier and wife

    $55 million

    Biggest gift: $55 million University of Pennsylvania

    ____

    38. (tie) Roy and Diana Vagelos

    Physician-scientist

    $55 million

    Biggest gift: $55 million to Barnard Colllege

    ____

    40. (tie) Jen-Hsun and Lori Huang

    Nvidia Corporation founder

    $50 million

    Biggest gift: $50 million to Oregon State University Foundation

    ____

    40. (tie) Thomas Kline

    Lawyer

    $50 million

    Biggest gift: $50 million to Thomas R. Kline School of Law of Duquesne University

    ____

    40. (tie) Peter Paulsen

    Real estate developer

    $50 million

    Biggest gift: $50 million to PeaceHealth

    ____

    43. John Metz and Ali Khan

    Art collector and husband

    $46 million

    Biggest gift: $46 million to Miami University

    ____

    44. Gordon and Joyce Davis

    Businessman and wife

    $45.7 million

    Biggest gift: $44 million to Texas Tech University

    ____

    45. Harriet Macomber

    Investor

    $45 million

    Biggest gift: $45 million to Community Foundation of Greater Des Moines

    ____

    46. John Martinson

    Investor

    $44.7 million

    Biggest gift: $25.4 million to Purdue University

    ____

    47. David and Kathleen LaCross

    Businessman and wife

    $44 million

    Biggest gift: $44 million to University of Virginia Darden School of Business

    ____

    48. Bastian Family

    Farmers

    $41.3 million

    Biggest gift: $41.3 million to Utah State University

    ____

    49. (tie) David Frederick and Sophia Lynn

    Lawyer

    $40 million

    Biggest gift: $35 million to University of Oxford

    ____

    49. (tie) Murry Gerber

    Businessman

    $40 million

    Biggest gift: $40 million to Augustana College

    _____

    Associated Press coverage of philanthropy and non-profits receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content. For all of AP’s philanthropy coverage, visit https://apnews.com/hub/philanthropy.

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.