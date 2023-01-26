AP NEWS
    Tesla, Chevron rise; Wolfspeed, Southwest fall

    January 26, 2023 GMT

    NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

    Tesla Inc., up $15.84 to $160.27.

    The electric vehicle maker’s profits surged in the fourth-quarter, beating Wall Street forecasts.

    Chevron Corp., up $8.71 to $187.79.

    The energy company raised its dividend and announced a $75 billion stock buyback program.

    Lam Research Corp., up $9.35 to $497.75.

    The semiconductor equipment maker’s fiscal second-quarter earnings and revenue beat analysts’ forecasts.

    Wolfspeed Inc., down $4.87 to $77.09.

    The maker of energy-efficient lighting gave investors a disappointing financial forecast.

    American Airlines Group Inc., up 35 cents to $16.61.

    The airline reported strong fourth-quarter profit and revenue.

    Southwest Airlines Co., down $1.17 to $35.70.

    The airline reported a big fourth-quarter loss following massive flight cancellations last month.

    SAP SE, down $2.06 to $114.10

    The business software maker is trimming its workforce after profits dropped sharply.

    Seagate Technology Holdings Plc., up $6.76 to $69.01.

    The hard drive maker beat Wall Street’s fiscal second-quarter earnings forecasts.

