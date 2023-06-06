US-Apple-Podcasts-Top-Podcasts

Top New Shows (US):

1. The Broski Report with Brittany Broski , Brittany Broski & Audioboom Studios

2. Pretty, Not Smart with Louie and Yoatzi Castro , Louie and Yoatzi Castro & Studio71

3. The Smylie Show, SiriusXM

4. Queen Havoc and Her Murder Cult , iHeartPodcasts

5. Oversharing with Colleen Ballinger & Trisha Paytas , Colleen Ballinger & Trisha Paytas

6. Codependents , Ciara Miller & Mya Allen

7. The King Road Killings: An Idaho Murder Mystery , ABC News

8. The Overcomers with Matt Chandler , Matt Chandler

9. Jen Rubin’s Green Room, Politicon

10. Keep it Positive, Sweetie, Crystal Renee Hayslett