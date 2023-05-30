Apple-Podcasts-Top-Shows

Top New Shows (US):

1. Scamanda, Lionsgate Sound

2. Freeway Phantom, iHeartPodcasts and Tenderfoot TV

3. Pretty, Not Smart with Louie and Yoatzi Castro, Louie and Yoatzi Castro & Studio71

4. The King Road Killings: An Idaho Murder Mystery, ABC News

5. The Broski Report with Brittany Broski, Brittany Broski & Audioboom Studios

6. Codependents, Ciara Miller & Mya Allen

7. The Overcomers with Matt Chandler, Matt Chandler

8. The Smylie Show, SiriusXM

9. Oversharing with Colleen Ballinger & Trisha Paytas, Colleen Ballinger & Trisha Paytas

10. Hidden Signal: Evergreen, QCODE