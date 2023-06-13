Apple-Podcasts-Top-Podcasts

Top New Shows (US):

1. Rachel Maddow Presents: Déjà News, MSNBC

2. The 13th Step, NHPR

3. Pretty, Not Smart with Louie and Yoatzi Castro , Louie and Yoatzi Castro & Studio71

4. Queen Havoc and Her Murder Cult , iHeartPodcasts

5. Oversharing with Colleen Ballinger & Trisha Paytas , Colleen Ballinger & Trisha Paytas

6. The Bob & Cancer Show , Bob Kevoian

7. The Overcomers with Matt Chandler , Matt Chandler

8. An Army of Normal Folks, iHeartPodcasts

9. MAGA Uncovered, MeidasTouch Network

10. Remap Radio, Remap Radio