Penn State New Kensington faculty take spotlight to guide career paths

A new series at Penn State New Kensington puts professors in the spotlight to help visitors learn about career paths.

The monthly program, Faculty Matters, will offer information to current and prospective students and the public about academic majors and careers — and introduce faculty members in a public forum.

Organized by the Penn State New Kensington’s Academic and Career Success Center, the first panel on Monday will include five faculty members from the engineering department.

Coinciding with National Engineers Week, which runs through Saturday, the inaugural panel of professors plans to discuss their career and educational backgrounds, offer advice and answer questions from attendees.

Coordinator Jim Shields, assistant director for career services and professional development at Penn State New Kensington, teamed with colleague Ruth Herstek, assistant coordinator for academic and student success, with a goal of getting faculty involved even more with students.

“That is one of the key elements of student success,” Herstek said. “Our faculty is always open to students but this is a way for them to be even more available.”

About 700 students attend Penn State New Kensington.

Assistant teaching professor and Penn State alumnus Joan Kowalski has taught for 32 years at the campus.

She hopes the series will help educate those interested in engineering careers, especially females, in the male-heavy world of engineering.

“Engineering is everywhere,” she said. “We are surrounded by it, and I tell girls if they like math and science they should give engineering a try.”

Other participating Penn State engineering professors include Nick Petrucci, Joe Cuiffi, Joie Marhefka and Haifeng Wang.

Engineering is a popular field of study on campus, said Corinne Coulson, manager of strategic communications at Penn State New Kensington.

“At our campus, we offer a four-year electromechanical engineering technology degree, as well as a two-year biomedical engineering technology degree,” Coulson said.

Overall, Penn State offers 30 engineering and engineering technology majors.

“We do hear from students that they are interested in what their faculty do,” said Ruth Herstek, academic adviser and coordinator of academic and career success at the campus. “The idea was developed out of the students wanting to make a personal connection with their professors, and network.”

Future panels include a March event featuring faculty from the Administration of Justice (criminal justice) program.

Joyce Hanz is a freelance writer.