Kentucky officials add construction management scholarship

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky officials have introduced a new construction management scholarship for students to attend any of five state schools.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the scholarship is available to students focusing on a four-year construction management degree who attend Northern Kentucky University, Eastern Kentucky University, Western Kentucky University, Morehead State University or Murray State University.

The limited number of scholarships will be worth up to $59,200 each, ranging from $7,200 to $7,600 per semester.

The offering adds to two existing civil engineering scholarship programs in Kentucky.

State transportation officials say up to 30 new scholarships will be awarded for the 2022-2023 school year to prospective and current college students pursuing civil engineering and engineering technology degrees. The application deadline is Feb. 1.